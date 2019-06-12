Just In
Nubia Red Magic 3 India Price Leaks – A Black Shark 2 Rival
Nubia took the wraps off the Red Magic 3 gaming smartphone back in April this year. We already know that this smartphone will be launched in India on June 17. While we are a few days away from the launch of the device in the country, it looks like the alleged pricing of the same has been revealed online.
As per a report by 91mobiles, the Nubia Red Magic 3 will be priced aggressively in the country so that it is on par with the other affordable gaming smartphones in the market. The report hints that the smartphone could be priced starting from Rs. 36,999 in India. If this pricing turns out to be true, then the Nubia gaming smartphone will cost relatively lower than the Black Shark 2 launched recently and OnePlus 7 8GB RAM variant.
Nubia Red Magic 3 Variants And Price
The Red Magic 3 was announced in April in four variants. The base variant with 6GB RAM and 64GB storage space is priced at 2899 yuan (approx. Rs. 29,000). The second variant with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage space is priced at 3199 yuan (approx. Rs. 32,000) while the third variant with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage space is priced at 3499 yuan (approx. Rs. 35,000). The high-end variant of the Nubia smartphone with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage space is priced at 4299 yuan (approx. Rs. 43,000).
Though there are four variants that are available in the company's home market China, we are doubtful that it will launch all these models in the Indian market. We need to wait for an official confirmation regarding the same.
A Rival To Black Shark 2
Well, the Nubia Red Magic 3 will definitely be a direct rival to the newly launched Black Shark 2 priced from Rs. 39,999 onwards. If the Nubia smartphone is launched at a relatively low pricing, then we can expect a tough fight between these two offerings. On thing that are sure is that the gaming enthusiasts who do not want to shell out a lot of money on the high-end gaming phones such as the Asus ROG phone will be having a treat with these devices.