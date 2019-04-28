Nubia Red Magic 3 with 90Hz OLED & Snapdragon 855 SoC display launched for Rs 30,000 News oi-Vivek Nubia Red Magic 3 uses the Sony IMX 586 48 MP sensor

Nubia, the sub smartphone brand from ZTE has launched it's latest flagship gaming smartphone, the Nubia Red Magic 3 in China, which is the third gaming smartphone from the company. With the launch of the 3rd generation gaming smartphone, Nubia is proving that the company is committed to make the best gaming smartphones with an attractive price tag.

Nubia Red Magic 3 design

The Nubia Red Magic 3 looks a lot like the first generation Red Magic smartphone with an RGB LED strip on the back. The smartphone uses ICE 2.0 stereo multi-dimensional cooling system, which should help the device to offer consistent performance even with the marathon gaming sessions.

The smartphone uses a combination of metal and glass for the construction and does look different from everyday flagship smartphones.

Gaming-centric features

The ICE 2.0 stereo multi-dimensional cooling system or the active liquid cooling system features a fan inside the smartphone (one of the first device), which should offer better cooling and heat dissipation, compared to the traditional cooling system used on most of the smartphones with either a liquid cooling tube or thermal paste.

It phone offers 4D Shock, which provides more surreal vibrating feel while gaming and the dual stereo speaker with DTS: X Headphone support will also improve the gaming experience on the smartphone.

Nubia Red Magic 3 specifications

The Nubia Red Magic 3 features a 6.65-inch OLED display with FHD+ resolution, offering up to 90Hz refresh rate for smooth transition animations and smooth gameplay (on select titles). The Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC powers the smartphone with 6/8/12 GB of LPDDR4x RAM and 64, 128, or 256 GB of internal storage. Unfortunately, the smartphone does not offer a microSD card but does support dual SIM card slots with 4G LTE and VoLTE.

At the back, the smartphone has a single 48 MP Sony IMX 586 sensor with an f/1.7 aperture, and the device also has a 16 MP selfie camera on the front. The primary shooter can record 4K videos, whereas the selfie camera can record up to 1080p videos.

The Nubia Red Magic 3 has a dedicated fingerprint sensor on the back of the smartphone, which is a capacitive biometric scanner. The smartphone houses a big 5000 mAh Li-ion battery with support for Qualcomm Quick Charge 4.0, and the retails package does include a 27W power adapter, which can offer up to an hour of gameplay time with 10 minutes of charging time.

Price and availability

The smartphone will go on sale immediately in China, and the device will be unveiled in other parts of the world, including India in May of 2019. Here are the pricing details for the Nubia Red Magic 3.

Nubia Red Magic 3 6 GB RAM + 64 GB storage 2899 Yuan or Rs 30,000

Nubia Red Magic 3 6 GB RAM + 128 GB storage 3199 Yuan or Rs 33,100

Nubia Red Magic 3 8 GB RAM + 128 GB storage 3499 Yuan or Rs 36,200

Nubia Red Magic 3 12 GB RAM + 256 GB storage 4299 Yuan or Rs 44,500