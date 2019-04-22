ENGLISH

    Nubia Red Magic 3 spotted in a gaming convention

    Nubia Red Magic 3 looks fierce

    Nubia, the sub smartphone brand from ZTE is known for gaming-centric smartphones like the Nubia Red Magic and the Nubia Red Magic 2, which offers flagship specs with gaming-centric features. Now, an un-announced Nubia smartphone, possibly the Nubia Red Magic 3 has been spotted at the League of Legends LPL Spring Championship finals.

    Nubia is gearing up for the launch of the Nubia Red Magic 3 on the 28th of April, which should answer more questions about the latest gaming phone from Nubia. By the first looks, the smartphone does have the first and second Gen Nubia Red Magic smartphone design DNA with a few improvements.

    The back of the smartphone has a long LED strip, which is reminiscent of the previous Red Magic smartphone with a fingerprint sensor and a single camera unit. The 3rd Gen Red Magic has a new Red Magic logo, which goes well with the unique design of the smartphone.

    According to the leaks, the smartphone is expected to feature a higher refresh rate display (90 Hz or 120 Hz), similar to the Asus ROG Phone or the Razer Phone. The Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC will power the smartphone with at least 8 GB of RAM (which might go up to 12 GB) and 128 GB of storage.

    The smartphone is expected to feature a massive 5000 mAh Li-ion battery with support for fast charging via USB type C port, and the device is also speculated to retain the 3.5mm headphone jack. Lastly, the smartphone will run on stock Android 9 Pie OS with no third-party apps or customizations. In India. The Nubia Red Magic 3 is expected to cost around Rs 35,000 to Rs 40,000 for the base variant. To get the latest update about the Nubia Red Magic, stay tuned to our channel GizBot.

