Nubia Red Magic 3 shows up on Geekbench with 8GB RAM and Snapdragon 855 SoC News oi-Sandeep Sarkar The Nubia NX629J has logged 3,513 points in the single-core test and total of 11,309 points in the multi-core tests.

Nubia, ZTE's sub-brand is gearing up to launch its latest game oriented smartphone called Red Magic 3. The Chinese smartphone manufacturer has scheduled a launch event of the Red Magic 3 gaming smartphone tomorrow in its hometown China. Just ahead of its official launch, the upcoming Nubia flagship has made its way to popular benchmarking platform Geekbench.

The Geekbench listing of the Nubia Red Magic 3 gaming smartphone reveals the multi-core and single-core test scores along with some of the specifications. The smartphone has been listed with a model number NX629J on the benchmarking platform. The listing confirms the previous leaks which suggested an octa-core Snapdragon processor powering the smartphone. To handle multitasking with ease, the smartphone will ship with 8GB of RAM.

Coming to the benchmarking scores, the Nubia NX629J has logged 3,513 points in the single-core tests. On the other hand, the device scored a total of 11,309 points in the multi-core tests. It is worth noting that the smartphone was listed with the same NX629J model number of mobile certification website 3C. The 3C certification of the device suggested support for 30W fast charging.

As for the expected specifications, the Red Magic 3 gaming smartphone is said to ship with a high-resolution display panel which will offer a higher display refresh rate of 90 Hz or 120 Hz. Powering the smartphone could be a mammoth 5000mAh battery. In addition to the 8GB RAM variant, Nubia could also introduce a 12GB variant of the gaming device. The complete renders of the device will be revealed tomorrow following its official launch. We will keep you posted with all the latest updates related to the upcoming Nubia Red Magic 3 smartphone. Stay tuned on Gizbot for all latest technology related updates.

