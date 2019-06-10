Nubia Red Magic 3 Gaming SmartPhone Coming To India On June 17 Mobile oi-Rohit Arora

Nubia is all set to unveil the much anticipated- Red Magic 3 Gaming smartphone in India. The company has confirmed that the competitor to the recently launched Black Shark 2 handset will be unveiled in India on 17th June 2019. The company has even announced a long term partnership with one of India's flagship e-Commerce retailer- Flipkart.com to sell the upcoming flagship smartphone.

Notably, the Red Magic 3 gaming smartphone was recently unveiled in China and gained a lot of attention for its high-end flagship internals and appealing form-factor. The smartphone sports a 90Hz display that makes it a direct rival to OnePlus 7 Pro which also boats a 90Hz AMOLED panel. Nubia Red Magic 3 flaunts a 6.65-inch full HD+ AMOLED display with HDR support.

As for the processor, the smartphone is backed by the flagship Qualcomm Snapdraon 855 CPU which was recently spotted in OnePlus 7/7 Pro and will also be seen on the upcoming Asus 6Z (Zenfone 6). Built on 7nm, Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 CPU is aided by Adreno 640 GPU to handle graphical intensive tasks.

To enhance the gaming performance of the device, Nubia Red Magic 3 gets a built-in fan with 14,000 rpm limit to maintain an optimal temperature while you push the handset to its limits. Liquid cooling technology is also provided to efficiently manage the heat issues. On the software side, the smartphone comes with Red Magic Game Space 2.0 dashboard, which will allow the users to optimize phone's settings, customize the cooling fan controls and access all the installed games at one place.

In addition to the game-centric specs, the smartphone also packs in a high-end camera that has the ability to record videos in 8K. Nubia Red Magic 3 sports a 48 MP, f/1.7, 26mm camera with PDAF that can record videos in the following formats- 4320@15fps, 2160p@30/60fps, 1920fps. There's a 16MP selfie camera and the handset runs on Android 9.0 Pie with Redmagic 2.0 customized skin from Nubia.

Moreover, Red Magic 3 also gets high-end audio hardware. The smartphone features DTS X U1tra sound speakers with 32-bit/384kHz audio range and Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic. The smartphone has Bluetooth 5.0 and is backed by a massive 5,000 mAh battery unit.

As noted, Nubia Red Magic 3 will directly rival the recently launched Black Shark 2 gaming smartphone which was unveiled at a starting price of Rs. 39,999. Black Shark 2 is also powered by Snapdragon 855 CPU, features a dual camera setup comprising of a 48MP primary sensor and 12MP 2x telephoto sensor and sports a Full HD+ display with a 19.5:9 aspect ratio.

It will be an interesting fight between the two gaming smartphones. Avid gamers in the Indian market are in for a treat this summer. We will keep a close eye on the pricing of Nubia Red Magic 3 and stay tuned for our first impressions of the smartphone.