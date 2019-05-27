Just In
Black Shark 2 launched in India for Rs. 39,999 onwards
Xiaomi Black Shark 2 has been launched in India and will be available from June 4.
Xiaomi's sub-brand has launched the gaming smartphone called Black Shark 2 in India today.This is the latest gaming smartphone from the company, which was unveiled by the company in China in March. Notably, it is the successor to the previous generation model launched last year and comes with notable enhancements.
As it is a gaming smartphone, the Black Shark 2 comes with features such as liquid cooking 3.0, Ludicrous Mode for good gaming experience and more. The liquid cooling technology uses a liquid-cooled plate and a liquid-cooled tube to cover the heat-dissipating components and reduce the CPU temperature by 14-degree.
This latest Xiaomi smartphone comes with a unique X style antenna design, an in-display fingerprint sensor, RGB logo, hidden press sensitive controls, live streaming of games and AI gaming experience.
Black Shark 2 specifications
Black Shark 2 adorns a 6.39-inch FHD+ display with a resolution of 2340x1080 pixels and an aspect ratio of 19.5:9 aspect ratio. It gets the power from an octa-core Snapdragon 855 SoC paired with 6GB RAM and 128GB/256GB storage space. The device runs Android 9 Pie and supports dual SIM cards.
The imaging aspects include dual cameras at the rear with a 48MP primary Samsung GM1 sensor with LED flash, a secondary 12MP Samsung S5K3M5 sensor with a telephoto lens, f/2.2 aperture and 6P lens. Up front, there is a 20MP camera with f/2.0 aperture. The other aspects include 4G VoLTE, WiFi, Bluetooth 5 and a USB Type-C port. The device is fueled by a 4000mAh battery with 27W fast charging support.
Price and availability
Black Shark 2 comes in two variants 6GB RAM and 128GB storage space and a 8GB RAM and 256GB storage space. These are priced at Rs. 39,999 and Rs. 49,999 respectively and will be available via Flipkart from June 4.