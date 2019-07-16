Asus ROG Phone 2 Expected To Launch On July 23 In China- First Phone To Have Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 News oi-Nageshwara Rao M

The surging demand for gaming phones has been tempting our makers to introduce more sophisticated devices every now and then. And it seems that Asus leads ahead in offering the best gaming experience to the users, with its yet another ROG series smartphone. As per the report, Asus is expected to launch its brand new series called Asus ROG Phone 2, on July 23 in China.

And the device will be the first smartphone to come with Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus mobile platform.

Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus Processor

The new Snapdragon 855 Plus Mobile Platform, announced by Qualcomm looks better in many ways. The new processor is an advanced version of the Snapdragon 855 platform, which is based on the same 7nm fabrication. This new processor offers higher clock frequency which will make gaming and other multitasking, a lot easier and smoother.

The Snapdragon 855 Plus comes with improved graphics performance, making your gaming experience more comfortable. The new processor will also prevent your device from being overheated, due to the presence of a new kind of cooling system. In short with this processor, Asus ROG Phone 2 will offer an ultra-innovative gaming experience.

Asus ROG Phone 2 Expected Specifications

The Asus ROG Phone 2 is expected to come with a 6.24-inch AMOLED display with a 1,080 x 2,160 pixels resolution. The display gets protected by Corning Gorilla Glass. The handset's new processor is expected to get paired with Adreno 640 and an 8GB RAM. In terms of photography, the device is believed to come with the triple rear camera setup.

That includes 16MP, 8MP, and 5MP lenses. On the front part, the handset is expected to come with a 16MP sensor. ROG Phone 2 is supposed to arrive in China with wider network options. The device is expected to come with a 4,500 mAh battery backup, along with 30W fast charging support. The Asus ROG Phone 2 price is supposed to start at 7619.52 CNY(which is nearly Rs. 75,990) for its base variant in China.

And the device is expected to arrive the market in Black and Gold color options.

