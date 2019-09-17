Asus ROG Phone 2 To Launch On September 23 Via Flipkart In India News oi-Karan Sharma

If you are someone who fancies smartphone gaming and waiting for the launch of Asus ROG Phone 2 in India, then your wait is over. Yes, the company has officially confirmed the launch of the Asus ROG Phone 2 on September 23 in the country. The phone will be up for sale exclusively via the e-commerce site Flipkart. Here are the details:

Asus ROG Phone 2 was listed on Flipkart's upcoming launch page. The landing page comes with a hashtag #CrackTheCode. The poster on the teaser page shows an image of a game and users are asked to collect all the clues in the image to get the exact time, date, and place of the launch. The lucky winner will get an ROG Phone 2.

We have cracked the code and know that the launch will be held on September 23, at 12:30 PM in Delhi. The clues were very easy, SEPT was written on the bag, the date was embedded on the targets, and number plate of the car have DL 41 X 30 on it which means Delhi registration, and 41x30= 1230.

However, at the time of writing the article we have also tried submitting the answers but the Submit Your Entries button was not working. We can say that the contest portal is closed now.

Asus ROG Phone 2 Specifications

To recall, the gaming smartphone was launched in China with a 6,000 mAh battery with 38W HyperCharge fast charging. The smartphone sports a 6.59-inch Full HD+ AMOLED HDR display with a refresh rate of 120Hz. The smartphone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus SoC, paired with 12GB of RAM 512GB of onboard storage.

On the software part, the smartphone runs Android 9 Pie. As far as the cameras are concerned, the ROG Phone 2 offers a dual rear camera setup with a combination of 48MP primary sensor + 13MP 125° ultra-wide lens along with an LED flash. Upfront, it houses a 24MP camera sensor.

Best Mobiles in India