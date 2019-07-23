Just In
- 40 min ago Realme 3i First Sale Sells Over 150,000 Units Within 30 Minutes
- 48 min ago OnePlus Partners With Bajaj Electronics To Expand its Offline Presence In India
- 1 hr ago Apple Might Acquire Intel's 5G Modem Business As Early As Next Week
- 1 hr ago Vivo S1 With Triple Rear Cameras, MediaTek Helio P65 SoC India Launch Set For August 7
Don't Miss
- Education Chandrayaan 2: Free Online Courses In Aerospace Engineering Offered By HRD Ministry's Swayam Portal
- Lifestyle Margot Robbie Pays Tribute To The 60s Fashion With Her Flowy And Delicate White Gown
- Sports Post Lasith Malinga, Sri Lanka bowling has a mountain to scale
- News Revealed: The child in Modi’s arms, who he called a special friend in Parliament
- Movies Nerkonda Paarvai First Review: Ajith Kumar Shines In The 'Best Tamil Film' Of The Year
- Automobiles DSK Owned Benelli & Hyosung Motorcycles Up For Grabs – Will Be Available Through Online Auction Only
- Finance 4 Best Small Cap Mutual Funds To Buy
- Travel National Parks to Visit During Monsoon in India
Asus ROG Phone II Launched – Other Gaming Smartphones That Might Face The Heat
Asus ROG Phone 2 has finally arrived, and it is the first smartphone to be powered by Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 855 Plus SoC. The processor offers improved CPU and graphics performance, which will make gaming and other multitasking experience better.
The ROG Phone 2 is fueled with a massive 6,000 mAh battery, which will deliver more than 7 hours of gaming experience. And the backup will get refilled immediately, as the phone comes with 30W fast-charging support with ROG HyperCharge.
Other devices from the list also come with powerful SoC, massive battery backups, bigger displays, triple rear camera setup, pop-up selfie sensor, and much more.
You can checkout other premium handsets below, which are no less than the ROG Phone 2.
OnePlus 7 Pro
Best Price of OnePlus 7 Pro
Key Specs
- 6.67-inch (3120 x 1440 pixels) Quad HD+ 19.5:9 aspect ratio Fluid AMOLED display
- Octa-Core Snapdragon 855 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 640 GPU
- 6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB (UFS 3.0) storage
- 8GB / 12GB LPDDR4X RAM with 256GB (UFS 3.0) storage
- Android 9.0 (Pie) with OxygenOS 9.5
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- 48MP rear camera + 8MP + 16MP camera
- 16MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh battery
Apple iPhone XS
Best Price of Apple iPhone XS
Key Specs
- 5.8 Inch SuperRetina OLED Display With 3D Touch
- Hex-Core Apple A12 Processor
- 4GB RAM With 64/256/512GB ROM
- Force Touch Technology
- Dual 12MP ISight Camera With OIS
- 7MP Front Facing Camera
- Face ID
- Bluetooth 5.0
- LTE Support
- Water & Dust Resistant
- Animoji
Apple iPhone XS Max
Best Price of iPhone XS Max
Key Specs
- 6.5 Inch SuperRetina OLED Display With 3D Touch
- Hex-Core Apple A12 Bionic
- 4GB RAM With 64/256/512GB ROM
- Force Touch Technology
- Dual 12MP ISight Camera With OIS
- 7MP Front Facing Camera
- Face ID
- Bluetooth 5.0
- LTE Support
- IP68 Water & Dust Resistant
- Animoji
- Non-removable Li-Ion 3174 mAh battery
Black Shark 2
Best Price of Black Shark 2
Key Specs
- 6.39-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19.5:9 display with 108.9% DCI - P3 color gamut, 430 nits brightness
- Octa-Core Snapdragon 855 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 640 GPU
- 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage / 12GB LPDDR4x RAM with 256GB (UFS 2.1) internal storage
- Android 9.0 (Pie)
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- 48MP rear camera + 12MP camera
- 20MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh (typical) / 3900mAh (minimum) battery
Nubia Redmagic 3
Best Price of Nubia Redmagic 3
Key Specs
- 6.65-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19.5:9 AMOLED display with 90Hz refresh rate, 430 nits brightness
- Octa-Core Snapdragon 855 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 640 GPU
- 6GB / 8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB / 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage
- 12GB LPDDR4x RAM with 256GB (UFS 2.1) internal storage
- Android 9.0 (Pie) with Redmagic OS 2.0
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- 48MP rear camera
- 16MP front-facing camera
- Fingerprint sensor
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5000mAh battery with 27W fast charging
Samsung Galaxy S10
Best Price of Samsung Galaxy S10
Key Specs
- 6.1 Inch QHD+ Super AMOLED Display
- Octa Core Exynos 9820/Snapdragon 855 Processor
- 8GB RAM With 128/512GB ROM
- WiFi
- NFC
- Bluetooth
- Dual SIM
- 12MP + 12MP + 16MP Triple Rear Camera
- 10MP Front Camera
- Fingerprint
- IP68
- 3400 MAh Battery
Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus
Best Price of Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus
Key Specs
- 6.4 Inch QHD+ Dynamic AMOLED Display
- Octa Core Exynos 9820/Snapdragon 855 Processor
- 8/12GB RAM With 128/512/1024GB ROM
- WiFi
- NFC
- Bluetooth
- Dual SIM
- 12MP + 12MP + 16MP Triple Rear Camera
- 10MP + 8MP Dual Front Camera
- Fingerprint
- 4100 MAh Battery
-
27,999
-
39,990
-
71,990
-
49,999
-
29,999
-
44,999
-
73,900
-
1,09,900
-
48,999
-
35,999
-
13,999
-
16,999
-
32,999
-
13,999
-
9,999
-
15,889
-
5,799
-
19,990
-
9,999
-
11,289
-
18,999
-
19,225
-
12,999
-
5,960
-
35,999
-
19,000
-
22,000
-
14,000
-
18,050
-
13,050