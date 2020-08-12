Asus ROG Phone 3 12GB RAM Variant To Go On Sale On August 21: Should You Buy? News oi-Priyanka Dua

Asus has recently launched its most powerful smartphone in the country. The Asus ROG Phone 3 smartphone was earlier launched with 8GB RAM and 128GB of storage, and now it has announced the launch of a 12GB RAM and 256GB in-house variant.

Asus ROG Phone 3 12GB Variant: Price And Offers

The newly launched variant is available at Rs. 57,999, and now for the first time, it will go on sale on Flipkart. The listing on the Flipkart also shows some offers on the smartphone. It includes five percent cashback on Axis Bank, Rs. 75 discount on UPI transaction above Rs. 10,000, flat Rs. 30 discount using RuPay debit card, and many more.

The e-commerce platform has also mentioned the 'Notify Me' button for the registrations. Further, the company is offering a one-year warranty on the Asus ROG 3 Phone. Besides, you'll get six months warranty on accessories.

Asus ROG Phone 3 12GB Variant Specification

The Asus ROG Phone 3 is also an upgrade version of the ROG Phone 2. The smartphone features a backlit logo along with bezels at the front. The ROG Phone 3 comes with a 6.5-inch Full HD+ display. It has a fingerprint sensor, ultrasonic Air Triggers, and customization options for hardcore gamers.

On the optics front, the ROG 3 comes with the triple camera setup, including 64MP primary sensor, 13MP secondary sensor, and 5MP tertiary sensor along with an f/2.0 macro lens. Furthermore, the smartphone comes with a 24MP sensor at the front.

Furthermore, the ROG Phone 3 is powered with a 6,000mAh battery. It also supports 30W charging support. On the connectivity front, the smartphone has GPS/ A-GPS/ NavIC, USB Type-C, 48-pin side port, 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, and Bluetooth 5.1. You'll also get dual front-facing speakers along with the company's Noise Reduction technology feature.

Best Mobiles in India