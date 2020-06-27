Asus ROG Phone 3 Bags Bluetooth SIG Certification: Launch Slated For July News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Asus is all set to bring its third-generation gaming smartphone called the ROG Phone 3. The device is slated for launch next month and has bagged certification from multiple platforms online. The device has also been spotted at mobile benchmark websites including Geekbench. By now, we have a fair idea as to what to expect in terms of hardware. Now, the device has again been certified again online indicating its imminent launch in India.

Asus ROG Phone 3 Online Certification Details

The Asus ROG Phone 3 has now bagged its certification via Bluetooth SIG mobile benchmark website. Two models of this handset including the Asus I003D and i003DD has bagged its certification online. These are expected to be two different models of the device with different RAM and storage configurations.

As per the Bluetooth SIG website, both these models will come with Bluetooth V5.1 and Bluetooth v5.2 respectively. Apart from this Bluetooth connectivity option, there is no detail revealed about both the devices via this certification website. Luckily, the previous leaks and rumors have revealed what hardware to expect from the Asus ROG Phone 3.

As per the TENNA listing, the Asus ROG Phone 3 will come with 171 x 78 x 9.85 dimensions and weigh around 240g. the device will likely launch with an AMOLED panel that will measure 6.59-inches. It is said to offer an aspect ratio of 19:9 and an FHD+ resolution of 1080 x 2340 pixels. Also, the display is likely to offer up to 144Hz screen refresh rate.

Another leak suggested that the handset will be launched with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor with a 3.09GHz clock speed. The handset could come with up to 16GB RAM and 512GB storage capacity. It is unknown if the device will come with an expandable storage option. The leaks have also suggested a 6,000 mAh battery backed with 30W fast charging will power the handset.

