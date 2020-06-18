Just In
Asus ROG Phone 3 Live Image And Specifications Leaked
Asus's upcoming gaming smartphone dubbed ROG 3 has been doing rounds over-the-web for quite some time now. The device recently bagged TENNA certification where its complete hardware was revealed. Adding on to the leaks, the device has now been spotted at the Chinese microblogging platform Weibo. Some live images alongside the hardware have been shared.
The Asus ROG 3 leaked live image comes via Digital Chat Station. The image shows the rear panel of the upcoming gaming handset. The rear panel bears resemblance in terms of design as its predecessor, i.e, the ROG Phone II offers.
It features a gradient rear panel with a glowing LED placed at the center. The triple-rear camera is placed horizontally on the top-left corner. Besides the leaked design, some of the hardware features have also been tipped which falls in line with the previous leaks.
Coming to the hardware, the Asus ROG Phone 3 will launch with a 6.59-inch OLED display panel with an FHD+ resolution. It will either offer 120Hz or a 144Hz screen refresh rate. The leak further suggests that the triple-rear camera module will be equipped with a 64MP primary sensor. The details on the other sensors are yet to be disclosed.
Under the hood, the device will be utilizing the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor which will have a clock speed of 3.09GHz. As per this leak, the device will come with 16GB RAM. Earlier rumors have also tipped the availability of an 8GB RAM and a 12GB RAM model.
The device could arrive with up to 512GB storage option, but might come void of an external microSD card support. Asus is expected to pack a 6,000 mAh battery on the ROG Phone 3 accompanied by 30W fast charging. While there is no information available on its launch, the increasing leaks and rumors indicate an imminent launch.
