Asus ROG Phone 3 Complete Specifications Revealed On TEENA News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Asus ROG Phone 3, much hyped for its gaming capabilities, has made numerous appearances at various benchmarks and certification sites. The gaming smartphones with the model number ASUS_I003DD had appeared at the database of China's TENAA telecom authority with minimal specs. Now, all specifications have been updated. The AnTuTu benchmark scores are also out now.

Asus ROG Phone 3 Specifications Revealed

The smartphone measures 171 x 78 x 9.85mm and weighs 240g. The smartphone features a notch-less display of 6.59-inch AMOLED panel with 1080 x 2340 pixels Full HD+ resolution and 19.5:9 aspect ratio. The Asus ROG Phone 3 was listed with a 5,800 mAh battery; a few earlier reports suggested 30W fast charger.

The TEENA listing reveals that the Asus ROG Phone 3 gaming phone will be powered by a flagship chipset that clocks at 3.091GHz, indicating the yet-to-be-announced Snapdragon 865+ chipset. Similar processing speeds were also spotted on the AnTuTu benchmark. The TEENA listing of the Asus ROG Phone 3 also reveals a single Bright Black color variant, but it's still uncertain if there will be other color options as well.

The Asus ROG Phone 3 will pack three variants of 8GB, 12GB, and 16GB RAM paired with 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB storage, without a microSD card slot. Details from the TEENA listing reveal that the triple-camera module and the dual front speakers bring a refreshed design. Speaking of cameras, the gaming phone is said to include a 64MP primary shooter and a 13MP selfie camera.

Other features include iris recognition and in-display fingerprint sensor. Furthermore, the Asus ROG Phone 3 with the 16GB RAM and 512GB storage variant and Android 10 scored 646,310 on the AnTuTu benchmarking site. The benchmark further notes that it supports up to 144Hz refresh rate.

Asus ROG Phone 3 Launch

Asus is still mum about the launch of its new ROG Phone 3. However, the appearance of the complete specifications on the TEENA listing and benchmark scores indicate an imminent launch. So far, the company will likely launch the new phone in July. This also coincides with the launch of the Lenovo Legion smartphone, a close competitor to the ROG Phone 3.

Best Mobiles in India