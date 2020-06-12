Lenovo Legion Gaming Smartphone Launching In July: Expected Features News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Lenovo Legion gaming smartphone is already one of the much-anticipated devices of this year. In fact, Lenovo began building the hype around it around December 2019. And now, the smartphone launch is confirmed to be in July. This also brings the Lenovo Legion in a close clash with Asus ROG phone, likely to debut around the same time.

Lenovo Legion Launch

Lenovo Legion smartphone launch has been confirmed in the latest poster released by the company on Weibo. However, we only know that it will launch in July, but the exact date is still a mystery. There are plenty of reports speculating the features and price of the smartphone. Plus, the Lenovo Legion appeared on a few certifications and benchmark sites to confirm these speculations.

Lenovo Legion: Expected Features

The Lenovo Legion is expected to feature the upcoming Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Plus mobile processor. The smartphone was spotted on the Geekbench platform and indicated 12GB RAM to provide a smooth gaming experience for players. It could also be coupled with LPDDR5 RAM and UFS 3.0 storage.

Various reports have noted that the Legion will be embedded with the gaming-grade Legion UI, based on Android 10. Designed for gaming, the smartphone is expected to include dual speakers, X-axis linear motor, in-display fingerprint reader, and dual USB-C ports.

Its rumored model number - L79031, was spotted on numerous certification sites, including the China 3C platform. Here, it was confirmed to feature a 45W fast charger. The Lenovo Legion is also rumored to ship with 4,000 mAh battery capacity and believed to include 90W rapid charging support for the upcoming gaming smartphone.

Some of the other expected features include a Full HD+ resolution with an OLED panel and a 144Hz refresh rate. For cameras, there a side-facing 20MP pop-up selfie camera is expected. A dual-camera module is expected at the rear, with a 64MP primary camera and a 16MP ultra-wide-angle lens.

Both Lenovo Legion and the Asus ROG are hyped as gaming smartphones, launching around the same time. Also, the ROG is expected to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor for tough competition with Legion.

Best Mobiles in India