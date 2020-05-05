Lenovo Legion Gaming Phone Design Specs Reveal 144Hz Refresh Rate

Lenovo Legion Specifications

Earlier speculations noted that the Lenovo Legion phone would come with 90W fast charging. A couple of Weibo posts also noted the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 chipset would power the gaming phone. The latest leaks have further given us a better idea of what to expect, especially in terms of the design.

According to the report by XDA Developers, a few screenshots from the official marketing videos reveal that the Lenovo Legion gaming phone could have one of the most unique designs. Starting with the cameras, the dual-cameras (64MP + 16MP shooters) are placed right in the center of the back panel. The Legion branding is also on the panel.

What's more, the top and bottom corners of the phone aren't rounded like most smartphones but feature an angled design. Interestingly, there are two USB Type-C ports, one on the left side and another on the bottom.

Furthermore, the Lenovo Legion smartphone is said to run Android 10 with Lenovo's ZUI 12 on top, which might be marketed as LegionOS. It's expected to feature a Full-HD+ (1,080x2,340 pixels) display with a 144Hz refresh rate and a 270Hz touch sampling rate. Presently, there is no information about the RAM and storage capacity of the Legion phone, but it's believed to use the LPDDR5 RAM and UFS 3.0 internal storage.

As a gaming smartphone, the Lenovo Legion is expected to pack a 5,000mAh battery, with 90W fast charging support and unique cooling technology. Considering it has two USB Type-C ports, it is unclear whether both of them will be able to charge the phone at full 90W.

While these design specifications are quite exciting, it should be noted that Lenovo hasn't officially teased the smartphone yet. For all we know, this could be these capabilities that may or may not make it to the final device. Also, the final performance can be estimated only after hands-on reports, which might take a while.