Lenovo Legion Gaming Smartphone To Support Fastest 90W Charging

Smartphones are getting faster every year not just with respect to performance but also in regards to the battery charging speeds. We have already seen Xiaomi demonstrating up to 100W fast charging and other brands like Oppo and Vivo have also done the same.

Lenovo is all set to launch its first gaming smartphone -- the Lenovo Legion Gaming phone and the company has now officially confirmed that the device will support 90W fast charging, which could possibly make it the fastest charging smartphone ever, period.

When it comes to fast charging, the Oppo's 65W SuperVOOC 2.0 is the fastest charging solution available for customers, which could charge a phone with ~4,000mAh battery in just 38 minutes. Considering the bump-up in the charging speeds, the Lenovo Legion Smartphone could easily refill the battery (0 to 100 percent) in less than 30 minutes.

Lenovo Legion Gaming Smartphone Features/Specifications

As of now, it is already confirmed that the Legion gaming smartphone will come with a 120Hz display, possibly with FHD+ resolution. The smartphone will come with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC with at least 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage. Considering this as a gaming smartphone, the device is likely to use LPDDR5 RAM and UFS3.0/UFS3.1 storage solution.

The device is likely to support 5G networks in select markets and the phone will also have features like a dedicated gaming mode for an elevated gaming experience. In terms of software, the device is likely to run on Android 10 OS with a custom skin on top.

Like most of the gaming smartphones, the Lenovo Legion is also expected to be an expensive smartphone, with flagship-grade hardware and is likely to cost around $800 for the base variant.

