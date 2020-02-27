Just In
Lenovo Legion Gaming Phone Teased; Tipped To Pack Super Fast Charging
Gaming phones and devices are getting a boost this year. Lenovo recently teased its Legion gaming smartphone that claims to be quite powerful. Lenovo has packed the new gaming phone with the Snapdragon 865 SoC and fast charging support. A new teaser reads '55W, is it really enough', hinting that the gaming device might have more than 55W fast charging support.
Lenovo Legion
The newly teased poster of the Lenovo Legion smartphone hints at the new fast charging capabilities of the device. Further, the company asks people to guess the battery level with just 15 minutes of charging and the time required to get a 100 percent charge. It's been speculated the fast charging capability on the Legion smartphone might give us 50 percent of charge in 15 minutes.
Lenovo had earlier announced via its official Weibo account that the Legion gaming smartphone would pack the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC. It could be a powerful device for gamers, especially in China where the company has a strong foothold in the smartphone market.
Legion compared
As a comparison, the Realme X50 Pro is currently the highest power rating on a device with 65W fast charging support. The Realme X50 Pro was launched on a few days back on February 24.
One should also note that the new Lenovo Legion smartphone poster coincided with the launch of the Vivo sub-brand iQOO 3. Incidentally, the iQOO 3 features 55W fast charging support. The new Legion teaser suggests that Lenovo will likely surpass the fast charging capability, in comparison to the iQOO 3.
Reports suggest that the Legion smartphone will be launched in China initially. It is expected to hit the global market eventually, just like most of Lenovo's products. In India, Lenovo hasn't had much success with its smartphone, unlike other Chinese smartphone brands. However, the Lenovo Legion gaming smartphone might have some success with the boost the gaming sector is receiving.
