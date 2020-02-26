Just In
Don't Miss
- News Explained: This day that year, when India hit Pakistan at Balakot
- Lifestyle Worshipping Hindu Gods Based On Different Days Of The Week
- Finance Best ELSS To Invest In India That Offered Upto 24% Return In 1-Year
- Movies Varane Avashyamund Box Office 17 Days Worldwide Collections: Enter The 25-Crore Club!
- Sports Chelsea 0-3 Bayern Munich: Gnabry and Lewandowski push Blues to the brink
- Automobiles New 2020 Honda Dio BS6 Launched In Bangalore: Prices Start At Rs 64,584
- Travel 8 Best Summer Beach Destinations In India
- Education Top 20 Universities In Emerging Economies University Rankings 2020
Realme X50 Pro 5G Is India's First Smartphone With ISRO's NaVIC Navigation Support
Xiaomi recently confirmed that it will launch the world's first smartphone with India's own navigation technology NaVIC, developed by ISRO. This also indicates that the upcoming smartphone from the company will be powered by a Qualcomm chipset.
It looks like Realme has outdone Xiaomi by launching the Realme X50 Pro 5G in India. According to the official listing, the Realme X50 Pro 5G does include support for NaVIC, making it the first smartphone to do so.
A Little Bit Confusing
Though Realme India's website suggests that the Realme X50 Pro 5G supports the NaVIC navigation system, it is still a little confusing for the following reasons.
When we checked Qualcomm's website, it says that the Snapdragon 865 SoC will support Beidou, Galileo, GLONASS, Dual-frequency GNSS, GNSS, GPS, QZSS, and SBAS navigation system and there is no mention of NaVIC whatsoever. According to Qualcomm, the Snapdragon 720G, Snapdragon 662, and Snapdragon 460 are the first set of processors that supports the NaVIC navigation system.
It is also important to know that NaVIC will only be used in India, as it is a regional technology and services like Google Maps will use conventional navigation systems to accurately position in other parts of the world.
We have contacted Realme India to confirm if the Realme X50 Pro 5G actually supports NaVIC navigation support and will update the story once we get an official confirmation from the brand.
NaVIC Will Be Useful For Bureaucrats More Than Civilians
One of the major applications of NaVIC navigation is reliability when it comes to the security of data. Govt officials and bureaucrats will be able to use this service for various operations and no other country will know about it. An end-user might not see much of a difference while using services like Google Maps with NaVIC technology over GPS.
-
29,999
-
15,999
-
23,999
-
19,489
-
22,990
-
29,499
-
19,990
-
25,999
-
34,865
-
1,06,900
-
16,999
-
29,499
-
10,990
-
19,990
-
12,999
-
13,999
-
15,225
-
62,900
-
34,865
-
45,900
-
70,999
-
72,999
-
15,500
-
11,999
-
14,999
-
17,999
-
13,545
-
40,920
-
73,999
-
10,958