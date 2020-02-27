ENGLISH

    Jio, Microsoft Tie Up For Project xCloud Game Streaming Service In India

    Microsft and Jio are teaming up for the ProjectxCloud streaming service. At the recent Microsoft Future Decoded Event, the CEOs of both the companies discussed various topics, including bringing the xCloud service to India. Although no concrete details have come out, Jio CEO Ambani hints that the partnership will bring the Microsoft Project xCloud gaming service to India.

    The telecom operator believes that there's a lot of potential for gaming in India. "Gaming doesn't really exist in India and with everything we're doing with xCloud and our broadband connectivity, I think there is huge potential for some of us who don't know what gaming is," Ambani said.

    However, many aspects of the Jio Microsoft deal haven't been disclosed. For one, we don't know how or when the Project xCloud game streaming service will come to India. We're also unaware of what Jio will be contributing in terms of the streaming service in India. It's speculated that the gaming service might be exclusive for Jio subscribers or there could be a discount for Jio subscribers.

    Project xCloud Game Streaming In India

    The discussion between Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella and Reliance Jio CEO Mukesh Ambani was reported by The Mako Reactor, who said that neither Microsoft nor Jio have responded to comment on the new partnership.

    The Microsoft Project xCloud, like Google Stadia, is a game streaming service that allows users to stream various games on several devices including smartphones and tablets. The advantage here is gamers aren't required to download huge game files, but the beta version is currently limited to Android and iOS users only.

    Plus, the game streaming service is limited geographically as well and is running only in the US, UK, and South Korea now. Microsoft mentioned that it would bring the Project xCloud to India and other markets this year. The partnership with Jio might help in boosting its popularity in the country.

