Jio Rs. 1,299 Prepaid Plan Revised, Validity Reduces To 336 Days

    Recently, Reliance Jio was in the headlines for reducing the validity of its annual plan fro 365 days to 336 days. The newly launched prepaid plan priced at Rs. 2,121 is touted to have a validity of 12 months and not an annual plan. For the uninitiated, telcos stat that a month for prepaid users will be 28 days and not 30 days as in postpaid.

    Reliance Jio Revises Plans
     

    In addition to the Rs. 2,121 prepaid plan, Reliance Jio has also slashed the validity of the Rs. 1,299 yearly plan. Now, this plan will offer a validity of 336 days, which is 28 days for 12 months. For subscribers, this is not a benefit as they will have to recharge for the 13th time in a year as well.

    Jio Prepaid Plans With 12 Months Validity

    After the revision in the tariff plans in December 2019, Jio has made several changes to its portfolio of long-term plans. It had two annual plans - Rs. 2,199 (offered at Rs. 2,020 for the year 2020) and Rs. 1,299, both with 365 days of validity. Later, the Rs. 2,199 or Rs. 2,020 plan was called off and the Rs. 2,121 prepaid plan was launched lately.

    Notably, Jio is not marketing these plans as yearly or annual plans. The company has listed them as plans with 12 months validity.

    Reliance Jio Rs. 1,299 Prepaid Plan
     

    Talking about the Rs. 1,299 plan, the telco has slashed its validity by cutting 29 days off the same and making it valid for 336 days. So, both the long-term plans offered by Jio now offer 12 months or 336 days of validity.

    As of now, except for the validity the other benefits offered by this plan remains the same. It still provides 24GB of 4G data, unlimited calls to the same network, up to 12,000 minutes of non-Jio voice calls, and 3600 SMSes for 336 days.

    Airtel, Vodafone Idea Might Follow Suit

    While Reliance Jio has slashed the validity of its annual plans by 29 days and made them plans with 12 months validity (336 days), Airtel and Vodafone Idea are still offering yearly plans with 365 days of validity. However, we can expect them to change these plans by slashing their validity any time soon as these are rivals of Jio.

    What's important to note is that all leading telcos such as Jio, Airtel, Vodafone Idea and BSNL have monthly plans offering 28 days validity in their kitty. So, this revision of the long-term prepaid plans makes sense.

    Source: TelecomTalk

    Tuesday, February 25, 2020, 15:48 [IST]
