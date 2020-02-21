Reliance Jio Offering 504GB Data With Its Rs. 2,121 Plan News oi-Priyanka Dua

In just three of its operations, Reliance Jio has become the largest telecom operator in India. The company has recently launched many tariffs plans, and now it has discontinued its one of its existing pack. Besides, the company has launched Rs. 2,121 prepaid plan. This plan is valid for 336 days.

Reliance Jio Rs. 2,121 Prepaid Plan: Details

The newly launched prepaid plan provides 1.5GB data per day. This plan ships unlimited calling to the same network and 100 messages per day. This means the user will get 504GB data for the entire duration. Furthermore, the company is offering complimentary access to apps like JioTV, JioNews, and JioCinema. This plan is already listed on the company's website. In fact, this plan is also listed on third-party apps like Paytm and Google Pay, reports TelecomTalk.

On the other hand, the company has discontinued its Rs. 2,020 prepaid plan. The Happy New Year plan was launched in December. This plan used to offers 1.5GB data per day, unlimited calls to the same network and 100 messages on a daily basis for 365 days.

Vodafone And Airtel Prepaid Plans: Details

If you compare Reliance Jio plan Rs. 2,121 prepaid plan with Vodafone and Airtel's plan of Rs. 2,399 and Rs. 2,398, then you'll get the same benefits along with unlimited calling facility to all networks. These plans also provide 100 messages and a free subscription to OTT platform ZEE5. Notably, Vodafone customers will get access to Vodafone Play.

These yearly plans are far better than the company's monthly plans. Besides, there are many reports that said that the operators are likely to raise their tariffs plans again. This will be the second round of tariffs hike, and they (operators) are reportedly planning to increase the tariffs by 30 percent, to increase their ARPU.

