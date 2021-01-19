Asus ROG Phone 3 Gets Up To Rs. 3,000 Discount On Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale is all set to kickoff on January 20 and will run till January 24. Although, the sale will start early on January 19 at 12 AM (midnight) for Flipkart Plus members, one can get various discounts on smartphones, earphones, and many more.

Among them, the Asus ROG Phone 3 will also be available at a discount price of up to Rs. 3,000. The high-end 12GB + 128GB model costs Rs. 49,999 which will now be available at Rs. 46,999, while the base model with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage option will now cost Rs. 43,999 instead of the original price of Rs. 46,999. Besides, there will be an instant discount of up to Rs. 1000 using HDFC Bank Card and EMI transactions.

Asus ROG Phone 3: Should You Buy Or Wait For Next-Gen ROG Phone?

To recall, the ROG Phone 3 made its debut in the country in August last year. The phone features a 6.59-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with 144Hz refresh rate. It runs the Snapdragon 865 Plus chipset and packs a 6,000 mAh battery which supports a 30W fast charging.

For cameras, it has a triple-camera setup comprising of a 64MP Sony IMX686 sensor, 13MP ultra-wide lens, and 5MP macro lens. Upfront, it sports a 24MP selfie camera. Other features of the phone include Android 10 OS, an in-display fingerprint sensor.

Meanwhile, the company is popping up to launch the next-gen ROG phone which is said to be called ROG 4/5. The phone is already certified by multiple certifications. When it comes to features, we might get some advanced features including 65W fast charging, the latest Snapdragon 888 chipset, and so on.

However, the ROG Phone 3 can't be a bad deal with features like 144Hz display, a huge battery, 64MP cameras. Even, the flagship Snapdragon 865 Plus is a powerful chipset that enhances the gaming experience.

