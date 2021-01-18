Just In
Asus ROG Phone Live Images Revealed Rear Design
Asus ROG Phone 4 is the talk of the town and now it seems to be launching soon. Recently, the live images of the device have leaked online, suggesting its rear design. Meanwhile, the phone has been spotted on multiple certification sites including 3C, Geekbench.
The live image of the rear panel of the handset has surfaced on Weibo which shows the number '05' in the panel. So, the company might skip the 4 series; instead, the phone will come as the ROG Phone 5. However, there is no official confirmation on the same. Besides, the rear panel has a 'ROG' logo at the bottom-left corner, while the middle of the back panel features a white strip.
Moreover, there is a mystery red button at the bottom-left corner of the device which can be used to activate gaming mode. For imaging, the phone is appeared to have a triple-camera setup which is said to offer a 64MP primary lens. We will suggest you take this info as a hint until the company confirms anything.
Asus ROG Phone 4: What To Expect?
In terms of features, the next-gen ROG phone will pack a dual-cell 6000 mAh battery as per Digital Chat Station. Besides, the phone was spotted with model number ASUS_I005DA on 3C certification, suggesting to debut as the ROG Phone 5. The phone is also tipped to feature 65W fast charging support, instead of the 30W fast charging which is present on the ROG Phone 3.
Furthermore, the device is believed to draw power from the Snapdragon 888 paired with 8GB of RAM. Coming to the software, it is tipped to run Android 11 out-of-the-box. Upfront, it is rumored to feature an FHD+ AMOLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate. As of now, not much is known about the upcoming gaming device from Asus. we expect to get more details in the coming days.
