Asus ROG Phone 4 Clears 3C Certification; 65W Fast Charging Tipped News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Asus seems to be prepping up for the launch of the next-gen ROG Phone 4. Last month, it made its appearance on the Geekbench certification, suggesting some details. Even, the company also recently teased an image of the phone on Weibo. Now, the phone was spotted on the 3C certification site by MySmartPrice which reveals the charging speed of the device.

Asus ROG Phone 4 Appears On 3C Certification

The handset has appeared with model number ASUS_I005DA which is said to be debut as the ROG Phone 5. We can't comment on this until the company shares anything on this. However, the same model number phone was earlier visited Geekbench certification.

Moreover, the phone is listed to come with a 65W fast charging support. The handset is also said to support 5G connectivity. The listing has not shared any further details about the device.

Going by the previous report, the upcoming gaming phone will get its power from the all-new Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC. Software-wise, it will run Android 11 OS. Besides, the poster image shared by the company claimed that the phone will feature an edge-to-edge display. The new reports also suggest that the company might launch the upcoming gaming phone with a new name. We have to wait for the official confirmation.

To recall, the predecessor ROG Phone 3 made its debut in India back in august which comes with the Snapdragon 865+ chipset. For imaging, the phone has a triple-rear camera setup comprising of a 64MP main lens which supports 8K video recording, 13MP ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 5MP sensor.

Other features of the ROG Phone 3 include a 6,000 mAh battery; however, it supports 30W fast charging. Upfront, the phone features a 144Hz display. So, we can expect a higher refresh rate from its successor.

Best Mobiles in India