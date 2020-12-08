Alleged Asus ROG Phone 4 Stops By Geekbench: All You Need To Know News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Asus ROG is amongst the few available gaming smartphone series available in the market currently. The company launched the ROG Phone 3 earlier this year powered by the flagship Snapdragon 865+ processor. Now, the company seems to be working on its successor. The alleged ROG Phone 4 has been benchmarked with the recently announced Qualcomm's premium Snapdragon processor. Along with the chipset, some other details have also been shared. Details are as follows:

Asus ROG Phone 4 Spotted At Geekbench

The alleged ROG Phone 4 has made an appearance at the Geekbench database with the Asus_I005DA model number. According to the Geekbench database, the smartphone will draw its power from a Qualcomm Snapdragon processor. The motherboard 'lahaina' confirms this to be the Snapdragon 888 processor. It is worth noting that Asus recently teased a new smartphone in works powered by Qualcomm's latest flagship chipset.

Therefore, it could be a possibility that the Asus_I005DA could be the upcoming ROG Phone 4 itself. The listing further reveals that this octa-core Snapdragon processor will have a base frequency of 1.8GHz. The handset is listed with an 8GB RAM configuration. It is likely that we get to see a higher RAM variant as well.

But, that could only be confirmed once this smartphone is officially confirmed. The Geekbench database also suggests Android 11 OS. Unfortunately, the Geekbench listing does not reveal any other hardware feature and we are yet to get some insight into the device's camera, display, and battery capacity.

It would be interesting to see if Asus ups its game in the display department as well. As for the benchmark performance, the Asus ROG Phone 4 performed well both in the single-core and multi-core tests. The smartphone achieved 1,081 points in the single-core test. While in the multi-core test, the smartphone achieved 3,584 points. This is the first time this handset has appeared on any online platform. More details are likely to emerge in the coming days.

