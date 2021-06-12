Asus ROG Phone 3 Receives Up To Rs. 5,000 Discount; Now Starts At Rs. 41,999 News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Asus ROG Phone 3 has received a huge price cut with the Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale for June 2021. The sale will start on June 13 and continue until June 16. However, it is already live for Flipkart Plus members. The ROG Phone 3 has now got a discount of up to Rs. 5,000, bringing the price down to Rs. 41,999.

Asus ROG Phone 3 Gets Discount Of Up To Rs. 5,000

The high-end 12GB RAM + 128GB ROM option was selling for Rs. 49,999 which can now be purchased at Rs. 45,999. On the other hand, the base 8GB RAM + 128GB ROM model is now available for Rs, 41,999 instead of its original price of Rs. 46,999. Additionally, the e-commerce site is also offering a 10 percent instant discount on SBI Bank credit card and EMI transactions.

Asus ROG Phone 3 Features

The ROG Phone 3 was originally launched last year with a 6.59-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display that supports a 144Hz refresh rate. The phone is powered by the Snapdragon 865 Plus chipset paired with up to 12GB RAM and 128GB onboard storage. However, it does not support additional storage expansion.

A 6,000 mAh battery fuels the device that comes with a 30W fast charging. The camera department is handled by a triple-camera setup comprising of a 64MP Sony IMX686 sensor, 13MP ultra-wide lens, and 5MP macro lens.

Upfront, the ROG 3 has a 24MP selfie camera. It also supports 8K video recording at 30fps and 4K HDR video recording at up to 60fps. Moreover, the gets an in-display fingerprint sensor and 5G network, GPS with NavIC, Bluetooth v5.1, Wi-Fi 6, NFC, and dual front-facing speakers for connectivity.

Worth Buying?

For an asking price of Rs. 41,999, the ROG Phone 3 would definitely be a good pick with features like a high refresh rate, a flagship processor, and great cameras. However, the phone is a bit bulky as it weighs around 240g.

So, if you are looking for a slim gaming-centric phone then the iQOO 7 can be a good alternative to the ROG Phone 3. Besides, there are also many options in the mid-range segment such as the Realme X7 Max and the recently launch Nord CE 5G.

