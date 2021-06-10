ENGLISH

    Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale June 2021: Discount Offer On Realme X7 5G, Narzo 30A, Realme c25s, And More

    By
    |

    Flipkart is back with yet another sale and this time, the e-commerce platform is offering discounts on Realme smartphones. Realme smartphones will be available at an all-time low price during this sale, making this the best time to buy a new Realme smartphone, that too on Flipkart.

     

    Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale

    The brand new Realme X7 5G with support for 5G networking is now available for Rs. 19,999, while the Realme X3 SuperZoom with 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage retails for Rs. 21,999, making it one of the most affordable smartphones in the country with a periscope zoom lens. Here are all the other top picks from Flipkart's Big Saving Days Sale in June 2021.

    Realme X7 5G (Space Silver, 128 GB) (6 GB RAM)

    Offer:
    Deal Price: Rs. 19,999 ; MRP: Rs. 21,999 (9% off)

    Realme X7 5G is available at 9% discount during Flipkart Big Saving Days sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 19,999 onwards during the sale.

    Realme C25s (Watery Blue, 64 GB) (4 GB RAM)
     

    Offer:
    Deal Price: Rs. 9,999 ; MRP: Rs. 10,999 (9% off)

    Realme C25s is available at 9% discount during Flipkart Big Saving Days sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 9,999 onwards during the sale.

     

    Realme X3 SuperZoom (Arctic White, 128 GB) (8 GB RAM)

    Offer:
    Deal Price: Rs. 21,999 ; MRP: Rs. 29,999 (26% off)

    Realme X3 SuperZoom is available at 26% discount during Flipkart Big Saving Days sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 21,999 onwards during the sale.

    Realme C15 Qualcomm Edition (Power Silver, 64 GB) (4 GB RAM)

    Offer:
    Deal Price: Rs. 9,999 ; MRP: Rs. 12,999 (23% off)

    Realme C15 Qualcomm Edition is available at 23% discount during Flipkart Big Saving Days sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 9,999 onwards during the sale.

    Realme Narzo 20 (Victory Blue, 128 GB) (4 GB RAM)

    Offer:
    Deal Price: Rs. 11,499 ; MRP: Rs. 13,999 17% off

    Realme Narzo 20 is available at 17% discount during Flipkart Big Saving Days sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 11,499 onwards during the sale.

    Realme 8 (Cyber Black, 128 GB) (4 GB RAM)

    Offer:
    Deal Price: Rs. 14,999 ; MRP: Rs. 16,999 (11% off)

    Realme 8 is available at 11% discount during Flipkart Big Saving Days sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 14,999 onwards during the sale.

    Realme Narzo 30A (Laser Blue, 32 GB) (3 GB RAM)

    Offer:
    Deal Price: Rs. 8,499 ; MRP: Rs. 9,999 (15% off)

    Realme Narzo 30A is available at 15% discount during Flipkart Big Saving Days sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 8,499 onwards during the sale.

    Realme Narzo 30 Pro 5G (Sword Black, 64 GB) (6 GB RAM)

    Offer:
    Deal Price: Rs. 15,999 ; MRP: Rs. 18,999 (15% off)

    Realme Narzo 30 Pro 5G is available at 15% discount during Flipkart Big Saving Days sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 15,999 onwards during the sale.

    Realme 7 Pro (Mirror Silver, 128 GB) (6 GB RAM)

    Offer:
    Deal Price: Rs. 19,999 ; MRP: Rs. 20,999 (4% off)

    Realme 7 Pro is available at 4% discount during Flipkart Big Saving Days sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 19,999 onwards during the sale.

    Realme X7 Pro 5G (Mystic Black, 128 GB) (8 GB RAM

    Offer:
    Deal Price: Rs. 28,499 ; MRP: Rs. 32,999 (13% off)

    Realme X7 Pro 5G is available at 13% discount during Flipkart Big Saving Days sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 28,499 onwards during the sale.

    Realme C25 (Watery Blue, 64 GB) (4 GB RAM)

    Offer:
    Deal Price: Rs. 9,999 ; MRP: Rs. 10,999 (9% off)

    Realme C25 is available at 9% discount during Flipkart Big Saving Days sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 9,999 onwards during the sale.

    Story first published: Friday, June 11, 2021, 5:03 [IST]
    X