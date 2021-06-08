Realme C25s With 6000mAh Battery Launched In India Silently News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

It looks like Realme has quietly launched the Realme C25s as the company has spilled the beans regarding the upcoming smartphone - Realme C25s. We say so as the device that was speculated to be launched in India sometime soon has now been listed on the official website with its complete specifications and pricing. Notably, it is a variant of the Realme C25 that went official back in April.

As per the official listing of the Realme C25s, the smartphone is priced starting from Rs. 9,999 and its key specifications include a triple-camera setup at the rear with a 48MP primary camera sensor and a capacious 6000mAh battery. Let's take a look at the other aspects of the Realme C25s from here.

Realme C25s Specifications

Going by the official listing, the Realme C25s appears to arrive with a 6.5-inch IPS LCD display with a HD+ resolution and a 20:9 aspect ratio. There appears to be a screen space of 88.7% and it houses an 8MP selfie camera sensor with portrait mode and AI beauty. At the rear, the Realme C25s makes use of triple cameras at the rear comprising a 48MP primary sensor, a 2MP secondary macro lens and a 2MP monochrome lens. The camera unit comes with features such as super nightscape, ultra-macro mode, LED flash and 1080p video recording support.

Under its hood, the Realme C25s makes use of an octa-core MediaTek Helio G85 SoC teamed up with 4GB RAM. The smartphone has two storage configurations - 64GB and 128GB. For additional memory capacity, you can make use of the dedicated microSD card slot. The other aspects of the Realme C25s listed on the official website include Android 11 OS topped with Realme UI 2.0, face unlock support and a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor.

Connectivity-wise, the Realme C25s is bundled with features including Wi-Fi 802.11 ac, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, dual 4G VoLTE, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

Realme C25s Price In India

Talking about its pricing information in India, the Realme C25s base variant with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage space is priced at Rs. 9,999. On the other hand, the high-end variant of the smartphone with 4GB RAM and 128GB storage space is priced at Rs. 10,999. It has been listed in two colors - Water Grey and Water Blue. As of now, the official listing has the 'Notify Me' button.

