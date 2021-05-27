Realme C25s With Helio G85 SoC India Launch Tipped For June; Will It Replace The Standard C25? News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Realme has been rumoured to be working on the C25s which is an upgraded version of the standard Realme C25. The device was spotted at several mobile certification websites including EEC and BIS (Bureau Of Indian Standards). It has now gone official in Malaysia with a different processor than the standard variant. Also, a new report confirms its launch in the Indian market soon.

Realme C25s Hardware: What's Changed?

The Realme C25s has is packed with the same set of internals as the Realme C25. However, the processor here is different. The device is powered by the Helio G85 processor instead of the Helio G70 that drives the standard model. The company has announced this handset with 4GB RAM and 128GB storage configuration.

Speaking of the remaining hardware, the Realme C25s also features the same 6.5-inch LCD display as the C25. The panel has a waterdrop notch and supports HD+ resolution and a peak brightness of 570 nits. The notch houses an 8MP camera for selfies and video calling.

The triple-camera setup on the Realme C25s has a 48MP primary camera, a 2MP macro sensor, and a 2MP B&W lens. The firmware here is also Android 11 which is wrapped around Realme UI 2.0 skin. The connectivity options include dual SIM support, 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth.

The device also has a 3.5mm headphone jack and a USB Type-C port connectivity option. The handset features a 6,000 mAh battery which is aided by 18W fast charging technology.

Is Realme C25s India Launch Soon?

A report via Mysmartprice confirms the launch of Realme C25s soon in the Indian market. The publication got this information from industry sources. The handset is said to be available in two different configurations. The official launch is not announced yet. The report suggests its launch next month (June 2021) in the country.

Realme C25s Pricing Details

The Realme C25s has been announced with an asking price of RM699 in Malaysia which is around Rs. 12,200 in Indian currency. The device is announced in a single 4GB RAM/64GB option. Notably, the Indian market is said to receive an additional 128GB storage model. Color options available will be Water Blue and Water Grey.

Will It Replace The Standard Realme C25?

Realme hasn't made any major changes to the Realme C25s compared to the standard model. But, the device has an upgraded processor which would be the key takeaway. We are not yet sure if the company will pull the plugs off the Realme C25 to make space for the Realme C25s.

It appears that the company wants to give users more range of choices in the budget segment. A marginal difference in the pricing of both variants might let users go for the tweaked variant.

This might have some impact on the standard model's sale. That's what we think. Unless the company confirms all the details, we can't be sure of any such development.

Best Mobiles in India