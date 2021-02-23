Asus ROG Phone 5 Coming To India On March 10: All You Need To Know News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Asus has recently announced the global launch date of the upcoming ROG Phone 5. Now, the company has confirmed the India launch date of the device which is slated for March 10 at 04:15 PM. The handset will be exclusive on Flipkart and the e-commerce site has also a dedicated page for the upcoming device where you can click on the 'Notify Me' option to get more detail in the coming days.

Asus ROG Phone 5: Expected Features

When it comes to features, multiple leaks, and rumors have revealed the expected key details of the upcoming model. The phone is rumored to have two variants including the regular unit and the ROG Phone 5 Strix which is also said to arrive with the Snapdragon 870 chipset. It remains to be seen whether the ROG Phone 5 Strix will launch in the country. The ROG Phone 5 with the model number ASUS_I005DA was spotted on the TENAA listing, featuring a dot matrix at the rear side for the ROG logo's Aura Lighting.

It is also listed to sport a 6.78-inch display with a 144Hz refresh rate and HDR10+ support. The device will run the Snapdragon 888 SoC under the hood which will be paired with up to 16GB RAM and 512GB native storage. On the software front, it might run on Android 11 OS and it will have the same 64MP triple-lens, 6,000 mAh battery as its predecessor ROG Phone 3.

Moreover, the ROG Phone 5 is said to pack 65W fast charging upgraded over the 30W charging on its predecessor. Lastly, the phone is said to measure 172.834 x 77.252 x 10.29mm in dimensions and will support WiFi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, NFC, Type C, and more for connectivity. However, there is no info regarding the price of the device at this moment.

