Asus ROG Phone 5s Launch Tipped For August 16; Snapdragon 888 SoC, 144Hz Display In Tow

Asus might add a new member to the flagship ROG Phone 5 smartphone for the masses. The Asus ROG Phone 5s is said to join the remaining three models, i.e, the ROG Phone 5, ROG Phone 5 Pro, and the ROG Phone 5 Ultimate Limited edition. The device is leaked with some high-end specifications ahead of the suggested next week's launch. Following are the details:

New Asus ROG 5s Phone Launching This Month?

As per a tweet shared by @TechTipster, Asus is ready to launch the ROG Phone 5s as its next flagship gaming smartphone. The tipster has revealed the key specifications of the device including the display processor, battery, and configuration. The leaked spec sheet suggests the Asus ROG 5s will draw its power from the Snapdragon 888 processor.

The octa-core flagship Qualcomm processor is said to be combined with 16GB and 18GB RAM configuration. The storage options suggested are also dual, i.e, 256GB and 512GB. We can expect the 16GB RAM model to be paired with the former, while the 18GB RAM variant will have 512GB storage support.

The firmware version is not revealed, but the handset will likely ship with Android 11 OS which we have seen on the previous models as well. The tipster has suggested the ROG Phone 5s will be equipped with a 144Hz display.

Notably, the company has already experimented with a higher screen refresh rate with the existing ROG Phone 5 models. Unfortunately, the details on the display size and the screen resolution are under the wraps as of now. The Asus ROG Phone 5s is further said to be packed with a massive 6,000 mAh battery. This is also a borrowed setup from the existing ROG Phone 5 variants.

Apart from this, the device is said to offer 65W fast charging support. As you can see, almost all the features of the ROG Phone 5s have been shared by this leak. Only the camera specifications and a few details are yet to be revealed.

Will Asus ROG Phone 5s Launch In India?

As of now, only the launch date of the ROG Phone 5s is known which is tipped to be August 16. Asus has not confirmed this information just yet. Also, there is no detail available as to which markets would be the first to get the new ROG Phone 5 variant.

That's the case for the Indian market as well. Nevertheless, the company might give some hints if this device is headed to the market for real.

