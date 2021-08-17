Asus ROG Phone 5s, ROG Phone 5s Pro With SD 888 Plus, 144Hz Display Announced News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Asus has added two new models to the ROG Phone 5 lineup. The latest variants that join the gaming flagship series include the ROG Phone 5s and the ROG Phone 5s Pro. Both devices bring subtle upgrades over the previous two models, i.e, the standard ROG Phone 5 and the ROG Phone 5 Ultimate Edition. The latest premium Snapdragon 888 Plus processor is one of the major highlights in addition to the industry's first 360Hz touch-sampling rate display, dedicated AirTrigggers and more.

Asus ROG Phone 5s Full Specifications

The Asus ROG Phone 5s is the low-end model in the new flagship gaming series. The device is announced with a Samsung E4 AMOLED display which measures 6.78-inches. The display specifications include a maximum of 1,200 nits peak brightness, HDR and HDR 10+ certification, and a 144Hz screen refresh rate.

The display further supports the 360Hz touch sampling rate which is the highest amongst the available flagships. The ROG Phone 5 camera specifications include a 64MP Sony IMX686 primary sensor with an f/1.8 aperture, a 13MP ultra-wide-angle senor, and a 5MP macro lens. The camera supports 3-axis electronic image stabilisation and up to 8K video recording.

The display comes void of any notch and the front panel accommodates a 24MP selfie camera. The power delivery is taken care of by the Snapdragon 888 Plus processor combined with Adreno 660 GPU. The device uses GameCool 5 heat dissipation system which is an additional aerodynamic fan that is said to keep the device's temperature lower than 10-degrees.

The extra set of features include an ultrasonic in-display fingerprint scanner, Android 11 OS with ROG UI, and dual front-firing stereo speakers. The ROG Phone 5s uses a massive 6,000 mAh battery which is accompanied by 65W fast wired charging and 10w reverse charging.

Asus ROG Phone 5s Pro Key Features

The Asus ROG Phone 5s is equipped with the same set of internals as the standard ROG Phone 5s. However, there are slight differences in the design and display. The Pro model has an additional pair of touch sensors at the back for gaming controls and AeroActive Cooler 5 accessory.

This model also has a secondary display which is a PAMOLED ROG Vision panel. This panel is used to display calls and text notifications. All the remaining aspects such as camera, display, processor, and battery are identical to the standard ROG Phone 5s. Both devices are equipped with top-notch hardware which brings them to the top of the gaming segment.

