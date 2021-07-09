Asus Zenfone 8 India Launch Confirmed By Top Official: Most Compact Android Flagship Of 2021? News oi-Vivek

Asus is known for offering high-end flagship smartphones and is also the company that brought gaming smartphones to the mainstream. The brand recently launched the flagship Zenfone 8 and the Zenfone 8 Flip in select markets. Dinesh Sharma, Asus India's Business Head, has now confirmed that the Zenfone 8 is indeed coming to India.

Dinesh has confirmed that the company is working relentlessly to bring the Zenfone 8 to the Indian market and will soon announce the launch date for the same. Given the size and form factor of the Zenfone 8, it will be the most compact Snapdragon 888 SoC powered smartphone in India.

The India launch of the Zenfone 8 and the Zenfone 8 Flip was slated to happen along with the global launch. However, due to the COVID-19 second-wave outbreak, the launch was postponed in India.

An iPhone 12 Mini Contemporary

If you look at the smartphone industry, most flagship devices have a huge footprint. The iPhone 12 mini, which launched in late 2020 did bring back that trend of compact smartphones, and the Zenfone 8 is an iPhone 12 mini equivalent on the Android territory.

Despite the compact form factor, the Zenfone 8 has everything that one might expect from a flagship smartphone. The device has a 5.9-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate along with Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection. This is a punch hole style screen with HDR10+ certification and a less than 1 Delta-E value.

The smartphone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC along with LPDDR5 RAM and UFS 3.1 storage. Besides, the device also has a 3.5mm headphone jack, dual nano-SIM card slots with support for 5G on both slots. As per the optics, the Zenfone 8 has a dual-camera setup at the back with a 64MP optically stabilized primary camera and a 12MP ultra-wide angle lens.

The Zenfone 8 also has a stereo speaker setup with DIRAC audio tuning and Hi-Res audio output support. As this is a flagship, the smartphone is also IP68 certified for water and dust resistance. The only missing piece of the flagship puzzle is that the smartphone misses out on wireless charging.

Everything on the Zenfone 8 is fueled by a 4,000 mAh battery with support for 30W fast charging via the USB Type-C port. Though the battery on this device is not as big as some of the other flagships, it does seem fairly large for a phone of this size.

To all Fans asking me about our new smartphone’s India launch – the answer is yes. Team is relentlessly working towards the same and we will announce the launch date soon. Deeply appreciate your enthusiasm. Watch this space for more info https://t.co/wpOPJQ0wdm — Dinesh Sharma (@sharmadinesh) July 8, 2021

Asus Zenfone 8 Expected Price In India

Asus has been known for pricing their devices competitively in India, and the same rule is likely to apply for the Zenfone 8. Given the more powerful ROG Phone 5 costs Rs. 50,000, the Zenfone 8 is likely to start at around Rs. 40,000. Given this announcement, the device is likely to go official by the end of July.

