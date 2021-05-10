Asus ZenFone 8 Series India Launch Postponed; New Launch Date, Features News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Asus is all set to introduce the ZenFone 8 series globally on May 12. The series is expected to comprise the ZenFone 8 Mini, ZenFone 8 Pro, and the ZenFone 8 Flip. The smartphones appeared on the BIS certification confirming the India launch. However, it seems the India launch will take place later.

Asus India Business head, Dinesh Sharma took to its Twitter to announce that the ZenFone 8 series India launch will happen later due to the ongoing pandemic. He also states that the launch would not take place until the current situation improved.

While the world is excited for the launch of our new smartphone, we at ASUS India have consciously decided to defer the launch till the current scenario improves. Our thoughts n prayers are with those affected with Covid #stayhomestaysafe, n emerge stronger! #IndiaFightsCOVID19 — Dinesh Sharma (@sharmadinesh) May 10, 2021

Apart from this, he did not divulge any more details. Considering this new development, we can assume the India launch might not happen this month. But we can expect the company will share soon more intel in the coming days.

Asus ZenFone 8 Series: Expected Features

Starting with the ZenFone 8 Flip, it is said to have a 6.67-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate. It is expected to run the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chipset paired with 8GB RAM and 256GB internal storage.

Moreover, the phone is said to feature a motorized flip camera arrangement at the rear panel which might offer a 64MP primary sensor, an 8MP telephoto lens, and a 12MP macro lens.

On the other hand, the ZenFone 8 Mini is said to come as a compact smartphone with premium features. The leaked renders showed that the phone will feature a dual-camera setup and an LED flash housed in a rectangular module. For the selfie camera, there will be a punch-hole cutout at the top-left corner.

Upfront, the Asus ZenFone 8 Mini is leaked with a 5.92-inch AMOLED display with 1080p FHD+ resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. It is also confirmed to ship with the Snapdragon 888 SoC paired with up to 16GB RAM and 256GB native storage.

Other key details of the ZenFone 8 Mini might include a 4,000 mAh battery with 30W fast charging support, a 64MP Sony IMX688 primary sensor with a Cirrus CS35L45 amplifier. For connectivity, it will support a USB-C port, a speaker grille at the bottom, and a 3.5mm audio jack.

Further, the phone is believed to be a great competition for the iPhone 12 Mini. However, it remains to be seen whether the phone will cost higher or similar to the iPhone 12 Mini.

