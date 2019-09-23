Just In
Asus ROG Phone II Launch Live Stream: World's First Smartphone With 120Hz AMOLED Display
Asus is all set to unveil its second gaming smartphone -- the ROG Phone II today at 12:30PM in India. This is the successor to the ROG Phone, which was launched in 2018, and was the only smartphone powered by the speed-binned Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC.
The company will be live-streaming the launch event on various online platforms like YouTube and Facebook. You can catch the live unveiling of the first Snapdragon 855 Plus chipset powered smartphone right here.
Asus ROG Phone II Specifications
The Asus ROG Phone II is the world's first smartphone to feature a 6.59-inch FHD+ resolution AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate and 1ms response time. The display is HDR 10 compliant and is protected by the Corning Gorilla Glass 6. This is also the first phone from Asus to boast an optical in-display fingerprint sensor.
The Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus SoC powers the smartphone with up to 2.96GHz clock speed, offering an around 15 percent performance improvement over the Snapdragon 855 SoC. The device comes in multiple memory options, starting from 8GB RAM and 128GB storage and goes up to 12GB RAM and 1TB storage.
The device has a dual-camera setup at the back with a 48MP Sony IMX 586 primary sensor paired with a 13MP ultra-wide angle lens. Besides, the phone has a single 24MP selfie camera at the front which supports Face Unlock.
The smartphone comes equipped with a 6,000 mAh battery with support for fast charging via dual USB Type-C port. It also has a 3.5mm headphone jack. The phone runs on Android 9 Pie with a custom skin on top.
Asus ROG Phone II Expected Price In India
The base variant of the Asus ROG Phone II is expected to be priced around Rs. 75,000 in India. Just like last year, the company is likely to launch only one variant of the ROG Phone II in India.
