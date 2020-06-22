Asus ROG Phone II Price Hiked By Rs. 2,000: Still Worth It? News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Back in 2019, Asus unveiled its second-generation gaming smartphone dubbed ROG Phone II. The handset is packed with top-notch hardware. It was announced with features such as the Snapdragon 855 Plus SoC, and an OLED display with an FHD+ resolution. In the latest developments, Asus has hiked the price of this handset in India. Following are the details:

Asus ROG Phone 2 New Price In India

The Asus ROG Phone 2 was launched starting at Rs, 37,999. This was the pricing of the 8GB RAM and 128GB storage model. The handset has received a hike of Rs, 2,000 following which it will be selling at Rs. 39,999. The revision in the pricing is said to be due to the hike in the GST rates.

While the pricing of the base model has received Rs. 2,000 hike, it is unknown if this increase in price would be effective on the 12GB RAM variant as well. We are waiting for Asus to give a clear picture about the pricing of this model. Notably, it was announced at Rs. 59,999. And if it receives a similar hike in price, you will have to shell out more than Rs. 60,000 for the high-end variant.

Asus is not the only brand that has increased the prices of its products due to the revised GST rates. A couple of devices from Xiaomi also saw a price hike due to the revised GST rates. Also, it is worth noting that Asus is ready to launch its third-iteration of flagship gaming smartphone called the Asus ROG 3.

The upcoming handset is said to be launched with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor and will be 5G enabled. We currently don't know in which price segment this device will be introduced and if the base model is announced with a similar price tag as its predecessor.

If that's the case, it would be wise to wait for the upgraded model. While no official launch date has been finalized, its launch is likely around the corner considering it is visiting the leaks factory consistently. We will keep you posted on its arrival.

