Asus ROG Phone will be a Flipkart exclusive: India launch on the 29th of November

Asus ROG Phone has dual USB type C ports

    Asus is all set to launch the Asus ROG Phone, the first gaming smartphone from the company, based on the overclocked Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC in India on the 29th of November. Just like the Asus ZenFone 5z and the other Asus smartphones launched in 2018, the Asus ROG Phone will be a Flipkart exclusive. Here are the complete details on the Asus ROG Phone.

    Asus ROG Phone will be a Flipkart exclusive: India launch on the 29th

     

    This is the first attempt from Asus to offer a high fidelity gaming smartphone, which is inspired by the Asus ROG series of gaming laptops and desktops. The Asus ROG Phone is designed in such a way that it appeals to the gaming-enthusiasts with a better thermal solution for optimal gaming experience at all the time.

    Asus ROG Phone specifications

    The Asus ROG Phone comes with a 6.-inch AMOLED display with a resolution of 2160 x 1080p, protected by 2.5D curved Corning Gorilla Glass protection. The ROG Phone is the world's first smartphone which offers an AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate.

    The overclocked Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC powers the smartphone (2.96 GHz) with 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage based on UFS 2.1 technology to offer faster app opening and response time.

    Similar to the Asus ZenFone 5z, the ROG Phone has a dual camera setup with a 12 MP RGB sensor with an f/1.8 aperture and an 8 MP super wide-angle lens. The smartphone does support 4K video recording @60fps with OIS and EIS for stable video footages. There is an 8 MP selfie camera on the front with 1080p video recording capability @30fps.

     

    The smartphone beholds a massive 4000 mAh Li-ion battery with support for fast charging via USB type C port with a dedicated 3.5 mm headphone jack and an additional USB type C port for connecting external accessories.

    The Asus ROG Phone runs on Android 8.1 Oreo with Zen UI, which offers gaming-centric features. As of now, there is no information on either the pricing or the date of availability of the Asus ROG Phone. Considering the launch date, the Asus ROG Phone is expected to go on sale in India in the first week of December.

    Story first published: Wednesday, November 28, 2018, 15:45 [IST]
