Asus ROG gaming phone India launch pegged for November 29

At the Computex 2019 in June this year, Asus unveiled its first gaming smartphone under the ROG (Republic of Gamers) brand. In fact, this smartphone carries the credits of being the world's first smartphone featuring a 3D vapor chamber cooling system. This device gets the power from a battery touted to render up to 7 hours of Wi-Fi gameplay.

Though there is no word from the company regarding the release date of the gaming phone in India at the time of its announcement, now there is an official date. Well, it looks like the Asus ROG phone will be launched in India on November 29.

Asus ROG Phone key features

When it comes to the key highlights of the Asus gaming smartphone, this device has ultrasonic AirTrugger touch sensors, an AMOLED display with HDR, 90Hz refresh rate and 1ms response time, a gamer-centric design with ports at the side optimized for landscape mode.

In addition to these, there is GameCool vapor-chamber cooling system with a detachable AeroActive Cooler for additional cooling. There are two programmable ultrasonic AirTriggers and advanced force-feedback haptics. The also features a Mobile Deskop Dock for desktop-style gaming and a controller with WiGig Dock, which uses 60GHz WiFi for big screen gaming. The other notable features of this smartphone from Asus are Aura Sync support, Asus Aura RGB lighting, and Asus HyperCharge direct-charge technology.

Technical specifications

To recap, this gaming smartphone from Asus bestows a 6-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a resolution of 2160 x 1080 pixels. It has a contrast ratio of 10000:1 and 106.8% DCI-P3 color gamut. Under its hood, the device makes use of a Snapdragon 845 SoC paired with Adreno 630 GPU, 8GB RAM and ample 512GB of storage space.

For connectivity, there are features such as Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, USB Type-C, NFC and a 3.5mm audio jack. The device has a slew of necessary sensors including gyroscope, proximity sensor, ambient light sensor, accelerometer and compass. The are 12MP and 8MP sensors at the rear and an 8MP selfie camera at the front. The entire package is powered by a 4000mAh battery.

While there is no word regarding the pricing of the Asus ROG Phone in India, we can expect it to be priced in the premium market segment as it is a gaming phone with high-end specifications and features.