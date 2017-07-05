Asus X00GD receives Wi-Fi certification; member of the ZenFone 4 family?

An Asus handset with the model number X00GD has just received Wi-Fi certification from the Wi-Fi Alliance (WFA). It was first reported by MobileXpose. As with Wi-Fi certification, apart from the operating system, no other specification has been revealed.

According to the listing, the Asus X00GD will run on Android 7.0 Nougat OS right out of the box. In case you have forgotten, the same device was spotted on the Chinese regulatory authority TENAA back in December 2016. It is still unclear why the smartphone has made an appearance on the WFA after so many months. Whatever the reason may be, the TENAA listing had allowed us to take a peek at its specs and features.

Going by that, Asus X00GD is likely to come with a 5.2-inch display with just 720×1280 pixel resolution. If this is the case, the smartphone will have a long battery life as it packs a large 4850mAh battery under the hood.

Other than that, the new Asus device will be powered by an Octa-core processor running at 1.5GHz. However, the name of the chipset was not specified. The smartphone might come in several variants i.e. with 2GB, 3GB, or 4GB of RAM, and 16GB, 32GB, or 64GB of storage space. It further offers microSD card to expand the storage space.

On the optics front, the Asus X00GD is expected to feature an 8MP front-facing camera, as well as a 13MP main camera with dual-tone, LED flash light.

While we can't say for sure, we can still speculate that the Asus X00GD might be a member of Asus's ZenFone 4 series.