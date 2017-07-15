Asus ZenFone 3 Zoom India launch likely pegged for August

At the CES 2017 tech show held in January, Asus announced the ZenFone AR and the ZenFone 3 Zoom. It was on Thursday that the ZenFone AR was launched in India at a price point of Rs. 49,999.

Now, it looks like it is time for the company to launch the ZenFone 3 Zoom in India. On the sidelines of the ZenFone AR launch event, the Asus' South Asia and Country Regional Head, Peter Chang stated that they are in plans to launch the ZenFone 3 Zoom sometime soon in India.

Though Chang hasn't revealed any specific launch date for the smartphone in the country, a report 91mobiles report citing their sources claims that the device will be launched in India in the second half of August.

The Asus ZenFone 3 Zoom boasts of a 5.5-inch FHD 1080p AMOLED display with the Gorilla Glass 4 protection. Under its hood, there is an octa-core Snapdragon 625 processor paired with Adreno 506 graphics unit. The device has been announced in different RAM and storage variants such as 3GB/4GB RAM and 32GB/64GB/128GB storage space that can be expanded up to 2TB using a microSD card.

Running on Android 6.0 Marshmallow topped with Zen UI 3.0, the ZenFone 3 Zoom features a hybrid dual SIM card slot, 4G VoLTE support, USB Type-C port and a 5000mAh battery. The imaging aspects comprise of a 12MP rear camera with dual-tone LED flash, laser AR, PDAF and f/1.7 aperture. Also, there is a secondary camera with f/2.0 aperture and 5P Largen lens. Up front, there is a 13MP selfie camera with a similar aperture and Sony IMX214 sensor.