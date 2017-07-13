Asus ZenFone AR, Google Tango and Daydream smartphone launched at Rs. 49,999

After almost six months of wait, the Asus ZenFone AR has been launched in India. The device is priced at Rs. 49,999 and will be available exclusively via Flipkart from 4 PM today.

The highlights of this smartphone are that it is the first one to support both Google Tango AR platform and the Google Daydream mobile VR platform. Also, the ZenFone AR is the first smartphone to be unveiled with 8GB RAM despite the fact that the OnePlus 5 is the first one with such a large chunk of RAM to be released in India.

Asus ZenFone AR specs On the technical specification front, the Asus ZenFone AR boasts of a 5.7-inch QHD 1440p Super AMOLED display with Gorilla Glass 4 protection. At its core, the smartphone houses a 2.3GHz quad-core Snapdragon 821 SoC coupled with Adreno 530 graphics unit, 6GB/8GB RAM and 32GB/64GB/128GB/256GB storage capacities. Interestingly, there is a microSD card slot supporting expandable storage as well. The device has a fingerprint sensor, DTS headphone with the NXP Smart AMP technology, in-built Mono 5 magnet speaker and Asus SonicMaster 3.0. The other aspects include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4.2, USB Type-C port, and a 3300mAh battery with Quick Charge 3.0 technology that can charge the device up to 60% in just 39 minutes. ZenFone AR camera Running on Android 7.0 Nougat OS topped with Zen UI 3.0, the Asus ZenFone AR features a 23MP Sony IMX318 main camera with dual tone LED flash, f/2.0 aperture, Laser AF, continuous detection autofocus and phase detection autofocus. Up front, there is an 8MP selfie camera with a similar aperture and an 85-degree wide-angle lens. The company uses the TriCam system at the rear of the ZenFone AR. With this camera setup, there are three camera sensors with the primary one being a 23MP sensor. This camera will click photos and videos. The other two camera sensors are meant for motion tracking and depth sensing abilities. The Tango features are made possible with the combined effort of these three cameras and they work as a single unit. Augmented Reality features The Asus ZenFone AR is one of the first Google Tango smartphones next to the Lenovo Phab 2 Pro. The Google Tango project enables users create 3D maps, indoor arrangements, etc. with the three cameras as mentioned above. Right now, there are several AR apps that can be downloaded and used on the smartphone. Virtual Reality with Daydream Besides supporting Google Tango, the Daydream support makes it support VR as well. The Snapdragon 821 processor used in the smartphone has been optimized to support both the Tango and Daydream platforms. The processor ensures that the Daydream functionality is smooth and enjoyable. Price and availability Priced at Rs. 49,999, the Asus ZenFone AR will be available for purchase sale starting from 4:00 PM today via Flipkart. As a special launch offer, those who buy the Asus ZenFone AR and the Google Daydream View VR headset, will get a Rs. 2,500 off on the headset that is priced at Rs. 6,499. 100GB Jio 4G data Asus and Reliance Jio had recently partnered to provide up to 100GB free 4G data to the Asus smartphone users. Going by the same, the Jio Prime members who have bought an Asus smartphone on or after June 16, 2017 will get the additional 100GB Jio 4g data on recharging their number for Rs. 309 or above. This can be availed for a maximum of 10 recharges.