Asus ZenFone 4 Max and ZenFone 4 Selfie receive Android Pie AOSP beta firmware News oi-Sandeep Sarkar The Asus ZenFone 4 Max was launched back in 2017 with Android v7.0 Nougat OS and had received an Android Oreo update last year.

Asus has recently released Android Pie update for the ZenFone Max M2 budget smartphone which was launched last year. The company has also pushed out the stable Android Pie firmware to the global variant of the ZenFone Max Pro M1 last week. Well, these are not the only devices by the Taiwanese tech giant to taste the Android Pie flavor. The company has released the update for two other smartphones in its ZenFone smartphone lineup.

The device which are receiving the Android Pie updates includes the ZenFone 4 Max and the ZenFone 4 selfie. The Asus ZenFone 4 Max was launched back in 2017 with Android v7.0 Nougat OS and had received an Android Oreo update last year. This was the first smartphone by the company in its 'Z' lineup. The ZenFone 4 Selfie was also announced back in 2017 with Android V7.1.1 Nougat and is now receiving the Android Pie update.

Both the Asus ZenFone 4 Max and the ZenFone 4 Selfie smartphones are getting the Android Pie AOSP (Android Open Source Project) Beta update. The update comes with a firmware build version 16.0200.1903 for both the smartphones. The update is available for download on the Asus's official website.

It is advised that users should back up all the data before downloading and installing the update. The primary reason is that the data stored on the device might be lost during installation as the update replaces the existing UI with the stock one.

Besides, the official website also reveals that this Android Pie AOSP Beta version will not support routine updates. Therefore, when the stable update arrives, users will need to go through some different procedures to download the update.

Just to recap, the ZenFone Max 4 is a budget smartphone by Asus which runs on an entry-segment Snapdragon 430 SoC with 3GB RAM and onboard storage space of 32GB. For optics, the dual-camera setup at the back panel offers two 13MP sensors. For selfies, there is an 8MP camera sensor at the front. The device flaunts a 5.2-inch HD display and is backed by a massive 5,000mAh battery unit.

