Asus ZenFone 4 starts receiving Android 8.0 Oreo update

Asus has started rolling out the Android 8.0 Oreo update to its latest flagship ZenFone 4. Since It is a FOTA (firmware over the air) update, it will take a while to reach all ZenFone 4 devices.

Released on December 29, the update should make its way to all the users in a week. If you are impatient, you can also check for the update manually by going to your phone's Settings>About>System Update. The update brings in several changes, including a user-friendly UI design, a fully redesigned emoji set, and adaptive icons for consistent icons.

Once the update arrives, Asus ZenFone 4 owners will also notice some important changes to the launcher. Apart from that, they will also experience the unique features of Android Oreo. Some of the key features offered by Android 8.0 Oreo are 'Parallel Apps' or split screen style feature, Picture-in-Picture mode, Auto-fill, smart text selection to name a few.

It should also be noted that ZenFone 4 users will now be allowed to install apps from unknown sources; "hostile downloader apps can't operate without permission; users now permit the installation of APKs per-source," the forum reads.

Just to remind you, the Asus ZenFone 4 arrives with a 5.5-inch Full HD IPS display. Under the hood, the smartphone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 chipset. The memory aspect of the device is taken care of by 6GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage space.

The ZenFone 4 packs a 3,300mAh battery to keep the lights on. On the software front, it runs on Asus's own ZenUI 4.0 based on Android Nougat 7.1.1.

In terms of optics, the smartphone from Asus is equipped with dual rear cameras. The setup comprises of a 12MP primary sensor and an 8MP secondary sensor with 120-degree wide-angle lens. For the selfie camera, the ZenFone 4 makes use of an 8MP camera.

Other smartphones from the Asus ZenFone 4 series are also expected to receive the Android 8.0 Oreo update soon.