Android 9.0 Pie FOTA Update Released For Asus ZenFone 5 Lite

Asus is dishing out an Android Pie firmware to the Zenfone 5 Lite smartphone. The device was launched at the beginning of 2018 with Android 7.0 Nougat and had already been updated to Android 8 Oreo. The information regarding the update has been shared by the company via Zentalk threads. Let's have a look at the details:

Asus Zenfone Lite Android Pie update:

The latest update weighs around 1GB in size and carries a firmware build 16.0610.1905.79. This same firmware is also rolling out to the ZenFone 5 Lite, Zenfone 5 Selfie Pro (ZC600KL) and Zenfone 5 Selfie Pro (ZC600KL) and Zenfone 5Q units globally.

The firmware is released as FOTA (firmware over-the-air) in a phased manner. Therefore, it might take a while for it to be available on all the handsets. Users will receive an update notification soon. However, one can also check it manually in the settings menu.

The official forum does not reveal the changelog, therefore, it would be hard to say what all new features the update brings along. But, we can expect the key Android Pie elements such as Adaptive Battery, Adaptive Brightness, support for gesture-based navigations, and more. Moreover, it is likely to fix the general bugs and issues to deliver an enhanced user experience.

Asus Zenfone 5 Lite Specifications And Features:

The Asus ZenFone 5 Lite features a 6-inch FHD+ display with 1080 x 2160 pixels screen resolution and 18:9 aspect ratio. This is the first smartphone to introduce the 18:9 aspect ratio displays in the market. For imaging, there is a 16MP snapper at the rear and a 20MP camera for selfies up front.

The device is backed by an octa-core 2.2GHz Snapdragon 630 chipset with up to 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage. The device supports an external microSD card. It offers standard connectivity options such as Wi-Fi, 4G VoLTE, Bluetooth, and more. Backing up the smartphone is a 3,300mAh battery unit.

