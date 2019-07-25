Asus ZenFone 5Z Gets Cheaper: Now Starting At Rs. 24,999 News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Asus has axed the price of ZenFone 5Z, after axing the price of the ZenFone Max M2in India. The smartphone was launched last year and is still one of the capable flagships available. The device has received some price cuts in the past and with the new one, it becomes more affordable.

Asus ZenFone 5Z Discount Details:

Asus has slashed the price of ZenFone 5Z by Rs. 3,000 on Flipkart. Following the discount, the base variant with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage can be purchased for Rs. 24,999. Whereas, the 8GB RAM model with 256GB storage for Rs. 28,999.

Notably, the device was announced with an initial price of Rs. 29,999 for the 6GB RAM variant, while the 8GB RAM model came with Rs. 32,999 price tag. You can select from Meteor Silver and Midnight Blue colors.

What Makes Asus ZenFone 5Z A Good Bargain In 2019?

The device packs premium hardware such a 6.2-inch Super IPS display with 1080 x 2246 pixels resolution and 19:9 aspect ratio. The 2.5D curved glass is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass and sports a notch on top.

Under the hood, the device uses an octa-core Snapdragon 845 chipset with up to 8GB RAM and 256GB internal storage which is expandable to up to 2TB via hybrid SIM slot. The handset was launched with Android Oreo but has received an Android Pie update as FOTA (firmware over-the-air).

Coming to the optics, the device offers a dual-lens setup with a 12MP (f/1.8) Sony IMX363 sensor and an 8MP wide-angle lens with 120-degree FoV. For selfies, there is an 8MP which is a wide-angle sensor with 83-degree FoV. A 3,300mAh with Quick Charge 3.0 rounds off the spec sheet.

The Asus ZenFone 5Z has undoubtedly been a popular device in the premium segment. You get top-of-the-line hardware such as a high-resolution display, a flagship processor, and a capable camera setup below Rs. 30,000. Moreover, with the latest discount, it becomes a good option to consider.

