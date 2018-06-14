Asus Zenfone 5Z goes on sale cheaper than OnePlus 6 with SD 845

Asus has introduced its latest flagship Zenfone 5Z smartphone at the starting of the year during the MWC 2018 which took place in Barcelona. Now finally the company has started rolling out the smartphone from Europe and the flagship will go on sale in France and Italy for 499 Euros (US$ 588 / Rs. 39,785 approx). With this price point, Zenfone 5Z will be cheaper than the OnePlus 6.

The smartphone comes with the latest Snapdragon 845 SoC. On the other hand, the OnePlus 6 comes with a price tag of 599 Euros (US$ 706 / Rs. 47,770 approx) available only in France.

Asus Zenfone 5Z specification

Just to recall, the Asus Zenfone 5Z comes with a 6.2-inch Full HD+ 2.5D curved glass SuperI PS display along with a notch design. The smartphone comes with an aspect ratio of 19:9, with 500 nits Brightness, 95.4% NTSC color gamut, DCI-P3, 1500: 1 Contrast Ratio, Glove Touch support, Corning Gorilla Glass protection.

On the hardware part, the flagship is powered by an Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 Mobile Platform with Adreno 630 GPU, clubbed with 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB storage / 8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 256GB storage which can be expandable up to 2TB with microSD.

As far as cameras are concerned, the Zenfone 5Z comes with a dual camera setup on the rear, with the combination of 12-megapixel rear camera with dual-tone LED Flash, Sony IMX363 sensor, 1.4μm pixel size, f/1.8 aperture, 0.03s Tri-Tech auto-focus/Dual Pixel PDAF/ 4-axis OIS/EIS, Pro mode with RAW support. The secondary sensor comes with 8-megapixel camera with f/2.0 aperture, OV8856 sensor, 120-degree wide-angle lens. On the front, the phone houses an 8-megapixel front-facing camera with f/2.0 aperture, OV8856 sensor, 83-degree wide-angle lens. The fingerprint scanner is placed on the rear panel of the phone.

On the audio part the smartphone offers, Dual speakers with NXP 9874 Smart AMP, Hi-Res Audio 192kHz/24b-bit, DTS Headphone: X for 7.1 channel surround sound, dual microphones. The Zenfone 5Z offers 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz), Bluetooth 5, GPS + GLONASS, USB Type-C (2.0).

It packs a 3300mAh battery with ASUS BoostMaster fast charging and AI charging and runs Android Oreo with ZenUI 5.0. The smartphone is also set to be launch in Japan and it is already available for pre-orders are at JPY 75,384.

