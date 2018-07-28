Asus Zenfone 5Z high-end variant to went on sale from July 30

Taiwanese smartphone maker Asus recently launched its most awaited flagship in India a few weeks back. The company has announced that the 8GB RAM and 256GB storage variant of Zenfone 5Z flagship will be available starting July 30 on Flipkart with a price tag of RS 36,999.

ASUS Zenfone 5Z 8GB RAM/256GB storage specs

Zenfone 5Z sports a 6.2-inch FHD+ 2.5D curved glass Super IPS display with a resolution 2246 x 1080 pixels. The smartphone comes with an aspect ratio of 19:9 along with a notch on top. The display is protected with Corning Gorilla Glass on top and Glove Touch support.

The smartphone is backed by an octa-core Snapdragon 845 SoC paired with 8GB of RAM and 256GB onboard storage space. If that is not enough then you can expand the memory up to 2TB via microSD card.

On the optical front, the smartphone sports a dual camera setup on the back with a combination of 12MP primary Sony IMX363 sensor with dual-tone LED flash, f/1.8 aperture, dual pixel PDAF, OIS, EIS, 4-axis, Pro mode with RAW support. The secondary sensor is an 8MP one with f/2.0 aperture and a 120-degree wide-angle lens. At the front, the smartphone houses an 8MP sensor with f/2.0 aperture and an 83-degree wide-angle lens.

On the connectivity part, the Zenfone 5Z offers a fingerprint sensor at its rear, a 3.5mm audio jack, FM radio, DTS headphone, dual speakers, dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5 and GPS among others.

The smartphone is fueled by a 3300mAh non-removable battery and pack Asus BoostMaster fast charging as well as AI charging. The handset runs Android 8.0 Oreo out of the box topped with ZenUI 5.0 and is upgradeable to Android P.

Launch offers

The Asus Zenfone 5Z will be available at a flat discount of Rs. 3000 for buyers holding ICICI debit and credit cards. The handset comes with Flipkart Complete Mobile Protection at Rs. 499. The e-commerce website is also offering no-cost EMI starting Rs. 3,333. For some selected HDFC debit card users, it is also giving No Cost EMI option. Asus joined hands with Jio to offer Rs. 2,200 cashback for Jio users via vouchers and 100GB additional data.