Asus Zenfone 5Z India launch confirmed for July 4

Asus Zenfone 5Z unveiled at the MWC 2018 tech show in Barcelona in February is all set to be launched in India soon. The smartphone was speculated to be launched in India on June 26 as a Flipkart exclusive. While the India launch did not happen as expected, Asus has announced that the flagship smartphone will be launched in the country on July 4.

The official Twitter handle of Asus India has posted a tweet and the company has come up with teasers confirming the July 4 launch date. The smartphone will be launched at 12:30 PM on the mentioned date. And, it will be a Flipkart exclusive as teased earlier.

The Zenfone 5Z has been announced in Midnight Blue and Meteor Silver color variants. The global variant comes in three variants but the one that will be brought to the Indian market remains unknown.

Asus Zenfone 5Z specs

The Zenfone 5Z comes with a 6.2-inch FHD+ 2.5D curved glass Super IPS display with a resolution of 2246 x 1080 pixels and an aspect ratio of 19:9. The display comes with Corning Gorilla Glass protection and Glove Touch support. Under its hood, the smartphone is equipped with an octa-core Snapdragon 845 SoC as it is a flagship model.

The Asus flagship has been launched in three variants - 4GB RAM + 64GB storage, 6GB RAM + 128GB storage space and 8GB RAM + 256GB storage space. All these variants support up to a whopping 2TB of expandable storage space with a microSD card.

Running Android 8.0 Oreo topped with ZenUI 5.0, this smartphone is one of the devices, which will receive the Android P update. It comes with hybrid dual SIM slot, Dual 4G VoLTE, a fingerprint sensor at its rear, dual speakers, dual microphones and DTS headphone with 7.1 channel surround sound. There are other connectivity aspects such as Bluetooth 5, GPS, and a USB Type-C port.

For imaging, this smartphone uses a dual-camera setup at its rear. It has a 12MP camera with a Sony IMX363 sensor, f/1.8 aperture, dual-tone LED flash, dual pixel PDAF, Pro mode with RAW support, OIS and EIS. The secondary camera is an 8MP sensor with f/2.0 aperture and a 120-degree wide-angle lens. The smartphone flaunts an 8MP selfie camera with f/2.0 aperture and an 83-degree wide-angle lens. A 3300mAh battery powers the smartphone with Asus BoostMaster fast charging as well as AI charging features.