Asus ZenFone 5z price leaked: Snapdragon 845 powers phone for Rs 29,999

Asus, the Taiwan based tech brand is all set for the launch of the Asus ZenFone 5z in India on the 4th of July 2018. As the smartphone was announced on the MWC 2018, the only thing that Asus could have surprised us is by the pricing. And now, the Asus ZenFone 5z is briefly listed on Flipkart reveals that the ZenFone 5z, powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 Octa-core chipset could cost as low as Rs 29,999 for the 64 GB storage variant, which is Rs 5,000 less than the base variant of the OnePlus 6.

The Asus ZenFone 5z will be available in three storage variants in India with 64 GB, 128 GB, and 256 GB onboard storage. The 64 GB and model comes with 6 GB of RAM, whereas the 128 GB and 256 GB offer 8 GB of RAM. In terms of pricing, the 64 GB storage model retails for Rs 29,999, the 128 GB storage model retails for Rs 32,999 and the 256 GB storage model retails in India for Rs 36,999, which makes it the most affordable smartphone with 256 GB storage.

As per the recent collaboration between Asus and Flipkart, the device is most likely to be available exclusively on Flipkart just like the Asus ZenFone Max Pro M1. Finally, we have a worthy contender to compete against the likes of the OnePlus 6 smartphone, which almost had no competition (except for the Honor 10).

The pricing from Asus is very aggressive, in fact, it is less than the price Taiwan pricing. It looks like the company is pretty much ready to capture the India market by offering flagship-level hardware at an affordable pricing.

Asus ZenFone 5z specifications

Just like every other flagship smartphone of 2018, the Asus ZenFone 5z has a dual camera setup at the back of the smartphone with a premium all-glass design. The smartphone has a 6.2-inch display with FHD+ (IPS LCD Display) with a notch on the top of the smartphone.

For the cameras, the smartphone uses dual camera setup similar to the LG V30 with a 12 MP primary sensor with an f/1.8 aperture and an 8 MP wide angle lens with an f/2.2 aperture. On the front, the smartphone once again has an 8 MP selfie camera with support for face unlock with an f/2.0 aperture.

In terms of operating system, the device runs on Android 8.0 Oreo OS with custom Zen UI 5.0 on the top. The smartphone packs in a 3300 mAh Li-ion battery with fast and smart charging capability.

