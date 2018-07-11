Asus ZenFone 5Z Software Update: Improvements in Camera Performance, LED Notification, NFC, Secure A

Related Articles
The Asus ZenFone 5z is the latest and the most affordable smartphone running on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 has received a new software update, which improves a lot of features on the smartphone. The update is released on the first day of the sale of the smartphone, so the users can install the same as soon as they get their device. Install this latest update on the Asus ZenFone 5z to get the most out of your smartphone.
What's new?
Software version has now been updated to 80.11.37.79 and this update also comprises of June Security patch from Google. Notification LED and NFC and Secure album has been enabled on the smartphone.
What's improved?
Enhanced camera stability
Improved the system stability
Update security patch
Asus ZenFone 5z specifications
The Zenfone 5Z sports a 6.2-inch FHD+ 2.5D curved glass Super IPS display with a resolution 2246 x 1080 pixels and an aspect ratio of 19:9 as there is a notch on top of the screen. There is Corning Gorilla Glass protection on top and Glove Touch support.
At its core, there is an octa-core Snapdragon 845 SoC paired with 6GB/8GB RAM and 64GB/128GB/256GB storage space. There is a hybrid dual SIM slot supporting up to 2TB of additional storage. The Asus smartphone runs Android 8.0 Oreo out of the box topped with ZenUI 5.0 and is upgradeable to Android P. The imaging aspects include a dual-camera setup at its rear.
There is a 12MP primary Sony IMX363 sensor with dual-tone LED flash, f/1.8 aperture, dual pixel PDAF, OIS, EIS, 4-axis, Pro mode with RAW support. The secondary sensor is an 8MP one with f/2.0 aperture and a 120-degree wide-angle lens. The selfie camera is an 8MP sensor with f/2.0 aperture and an 83-degree wide-angle lens.