Asus ZenFone 5Z Software Update: Improvements in Camera Performance, LED Notification, NFC, Secure A

What's new?

Software version has now been updated to 80.11.37.79 and this update also comprises of June Security patch from Google. Notification LED and NFC and Secure album has been enabled on the smartphone.

What's improved?

Enhanced camera stability

Improved the system stability

Update security patch

Asus ZenFone 5z specifications

The Zenfone 5Z sports a 6.2-inch FHD+ 2.5D curved glass Super IPS display with a resolution 2246 x 1080 pixels and an aspect ratio of 19:9 as there is a notch on top of the screen. There is Corning Gorilla Glass protection on top and Glove Touch support.

At its core, there is an octa-core Snapdragon 845 SoC paired with 6GB/8GB RAM and 64GB/128GB/256GB storage space. There is a hybrid dual SIM slot supporting up to 2TB of additional storage. The Asus smartphone runs Android 8.0 Oreo out of the box topped with ZenUI 5.0 and is upgradeable to Android P. The imaging aspects include a dual-camera setup at its rear.

There is a 12MP primary Sony IMX363 sensor with dual-tone LED flash, f/1.8 aperture, dual pixel PDAF, OIS, EIS, 4-axis, Pro mode with RAW support. The secondary sensor is an 8MP one with f/2.0 aperture and a 120-degree wide-angle lens. The selfie camera is an 8MP sensor with f/2.0 aperture and an 83-degree wide-angle lens.